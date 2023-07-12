Thanks to Mother Nature, Enid’s John Petersen has his first Oklahoma Senior Golf Association State Fourball championship.
Monday night’s rainstorms poured down several inches at Oakwood Country Club which forced the cancellation of the tournament’s final round Tuesday.
That gave the championship to Petersen and partner Craig Collins, who shot a nine-under-par 62 Monday in the best ball partnership tournament.
“I would have rather played golf today and won for two rounds instead of one,” Petersen said. “We’re happy with the win.”
Collins, who won three titles with Rod Billings, said playing one round didn’t take away the thrill of victory.
“It’s a lot easier if you don’t have to play the second day,” said Collins with a chuckle. “I don’t feel bad at all about it. John and I were second the last two days. We welcome a win this year. That (62) was a pretty good round. We deserve it.”
Petersen and Collins received shop credit merchandise for the victory.
Oakwood pro Tim Mendenhall said players were told Monday that it would be a one-round tournament if rains forced cancellations of the second round.
“It is what it is,” Mendenhall said. “Everybody knew what we would and were good with it.”
Mendenhall said five holes were unplayable. Water prevented golfers from going over the bridge on No. 5. The No. 18 fairway was flooded.
“This is the first time that we had to ever do this,” Mendenhall said. “We’ll try again next year. It’s good to have the local guys win.”
“It was a river out there,” Petersen said. “We will take the acknowledgment that we did win and had a good round.”
Collins and Petersen are scheduled to play in the Oklahoma Golf Association Senior and Super Senior Tournament July 24-25 at Hillcrest Country Club. Hillcrest — like Oakwood — was designed by Perry Maxwell.
“Anytime you get to play competitive golf, it’s a lot of fun,” Petersen said. “I played a round with my daughter and it’s a real nice course.”
“It’s always fun to play OGA events,” Collins said.
Petersen singled out Mendenhall and assistants Ashton Armstrong and Logan Herbst for their work on the tournament.
“They and the bag boys did a ton of work for this,” Petersen said. “This tournament is always full because of how well they run the tournament. It’s pretty amazing.”
Enid’s Larry Coonrod and Tony Leon won the fourth flight with a 73.
Other flight winners were Eric Evans and Bruce Maddux, second flight, 65; Gary Bonner and Chris Lamer, third flight, 71; and Ron Wallace and Charlie Bartmess, fifth flight, 75.
Several other events on are tap in the next few weeks — the Presidents Cup (Meadowlake vs. Pheasant Run) on July 15-16, the Wheat Capital July 29-30 and the Enid Ryder Cup (Meadowlake vs. Oakwood) Aug. 12-13.
