John Petersen and Craig Collins — second the last two years at the Oklahoma Senior Golf Association State Fourball championship — are motivated to take the championship trophy this year.
The Enid duo combined for a nine-under-par 62 to take a two-shot lead over Mike Parham and Mike Hughes of Tulsa going into Tuesday’s final round at Oakwood Country Club.
Collins had four birdies and an eagle while Petersen had five birdies. They had two bogeys.
“We would have had a 61 if we didn’t three-putt the last hole,” said Collins with a chuckle. “We have been talking about that (winning the championship). We need to get first once for John because he hasn’t won yet.”
Collins won three senior crowns with partner Rod Billings in 2010, 2015 and 2018.
“We both shouldered the load today,” Collins said. “The putts were going in.”
The duo birdied Nos. 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 12 with Collins making an eight-footer for an eagle on No. 13. They had birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17 in the best ball format. They had one bogey.
“I was able to keep it around the green and Craig was able to get up and down to give us opportunities for birdies,” Petersen said. “Craig had some really good putts. He gave me some reads (for putts). I hit the read and made the putts.”
Both said they will have to almost match the same kind of effort Tuesday with Parham and Hughett within striking distance. Shawn Barker and Brent Taylor shot a 67 to be in third. The final round will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Enid’s Jim Lack and John Donaldson, who won the tournament in 2016, came in with a 73.
“Mike Hughett is the alpha male in Oklahoma golf,” Collins said. “We have to play well again.”
“These guys play a lot of events,” Petersen said. “We have our work cut out tomorrow. The course was in great shape. Larry Taylor (Oakwood course superintendent) and his staff are really doing a good job. Competition like this is a lot of fun.”
Collins, age 75, said he benefitted from teeing off from the Gold tees.
Enid’s Tony Leon and Larry Coonrod led the Fourth Flight with a 73.
Other flight leaders were Eric Evans and Bruce Maddux, second flight, 65; Gary Bonner and Chris Lamer, third flight, 71; and John Reese and Ron Wallace and Charlie Bartmess, fifth flight, 75.
Enid’s Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst shot a 77 in the fourth flight.
