ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid will continue to host the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at least through 2025.
The NJCAA on Monday announced the extended contract and an expanded format — moving from 10 teams to 12 teams — for the championship tournament for two-year colleges.
“We look forward to having this World Series in Enid once again,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA senior vice president for external affairs and development. “The city of Enid continuously provides a quality championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, and we are excited for them to carry on that tradition.”
David Allen Memorial Ballpark in downtown Enid has been the host of the World Series since 2009.
“The Enid fan base for baseball has set new standards for hospitality and we appreciate their efforts,” said Bill Mayberry, ballpark director. “We are pleased to have the new NJCAA agreement reflecting that continued support of the positive experiences in Enid.”
This year’s 2023 NJCAA World Series will be May 27 through June 2 or June 3 at the Enid ballpark. The NJCAA, based in Charlotte, N.C., announced Monday a two-year extension of the agreement with Enid, the final step in a nationwide bidding and selection process to be the host site. College teams from across the nation compete throughout the spring season and then qualify to participate in the World Series by winning their regional and district tournaments.
Beginning in 2024, the tournament field will expand from 10 teams to feature 12 teams including 10 automatic qualifiers and two at-large selections, the NJCAA announced.
The 10-day tournament begins on Memorial Day weekend each year, with games continuing through the following week.
“Local youth baseball teams and community organizations are paired with each college team, ensuring local fans are cheering at every World Series game and each team has an Enid connection outside of the ballpark,” Mayberry said.
World Series games typically attract large crowds of both area and visiting baseball fans, with the largest crowd topping 4,000 people.
“On behalf of the city of Enid, we are excited to host the teams in the NJCAA DII World Series for the next two years,” said Scott Morris, assistant city manager and part of the local World Series planning committee. “We love meeting the players, watching them interact with the youth host teams, and of course watching the great American pastime. Downtown Enid and championship baseball are a perfect combination that we hope will add to that special nostalgia the fans appreciate.”
