Northern Oklahoma College Enid's Molly Dolan delivers a pitch against Connors State Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Failing on the NOC Enid campus.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

PIEDMONT, Okla. — Molly Dolan and Ally Nash combined for a no-hitter as NOC Enid eliminated Western Oklahoma, 7-0, in a losers bracket game at the NJCAA Division I South Central District Tournament Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Lady Jets, 25-22, will play the loser of Friday's 4 p.m. game between Northeastern A&M and Connors at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dolan walked only two. The Lady Pioneers got only one runner to second. Dolan struck out three.

Nash retired all six batters she faced.

Brook Fleming was two-for-four with three RBI for the Lady Jets, who broke open the game with four runs in the fifth go up 7-0.

It was the first playoff win for fourth-year NOC Enid coach Megan Hill.

