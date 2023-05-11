ENID, Okla. — Coming into Thursday’s opening round game of the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield knew it would be crucial to get the tournament started with a win.
A 6-4 win over No. 2 seed Western Oklahoma State sets the Jets off on the right path to clinching a World Series spot.
“You get to control your own destiny and stay in the driver’s seat,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “Our team came out really well.”
Jack Cline threw 120 pitches in the win, going into the eighth inning before coming out of the game.
“Jack deserves a big pat on the back, he did a great job,” Mansfield said. “He has worked hard for this opportunity. You build a relationship and know how hard he has worked, you are able to push that pitch count up to that level. He earned the right to go back out there, he set the tone for us and kept it all game.”
Cline finished with 7.1 innings, six hits, four earned runs and six strikeouts.
“I knew I wanted to go out there and compete as long as I could,” Cline said. “I was going to keep going until I couldn’t. It’s known that the first game is important to win or it’s an uphill battle. Since I got here last year, that’s all I’ve wanted to do, go out game one and get a win for my team.”
The Jets got on the scoreboard early, after a Brayden Bock two-run homer in the top of the first gave NOC Enid an early 2-0 lead. Western put up a crooked number in the bottom of the inning.
The Jets added runs in the second and third, before taking a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth on a fielders choice, and then on a double by Enid High alum Kade Goeke.
Goeke was four-for-fur with three RBI. Bock ended with two hits and two RBI.
The Jets, 27-29. play NOC Tonkawa Friday at 4 p.m. in the winner’s bracket second round.
NOC Enid is 2-2 against Tonkawa this season.
