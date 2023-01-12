ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men (4-0, 13-4) will put their first-place standing in Region 2 basketball on the line Thursday when the Jets host No. 16-ranked Northeastern A&M (3-0, 12-2) in the second half of a 4:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader at the Mabee Center.
The Jets bring a six-game winning streak into the affair while the visiting Norsemen have won 11 straight including an 87-82 win over then-No. 1 Indian Hills last month.
“It’s going to be a fun game,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “It’s still early in the conference race (Connors is the only other unbeaten at 3-0), but it’s a nice early test.”
NOC Enid is coming off an 87-83 win over Western in its first game since the Christmas break. NEO hasn’t played since Dec. 10.
“You never know about that,” Gerber said about the advantages of having a game under their belts. “They could be extremely fresh and ready to go or they could have some rust. I anticipate both of us will be ready to play.”
NEO is averaging 90.8 points a game, led by guards 6-3 Always Wright (15.6), 6-4 Julian Mackey (19.9) and 6-5 T.J. Morris (18.2); while allowing 79.7. NOC Enid, led by Jordan Thompson (19.7) and Daylon Andrews (14.2), is averaging 88.9 while allowing 73.5.
“They play really good defense,” Gerber said. “We’re going to have to be able to attack their zone. They have a lot of different wrinkles which can cause a lot of problems. I think we have a good game plan. We’ll see if we can execute it.”
The three big guards are athletic and are capable of both running and slowing it down when necessary. They shoot the threes well. The No. 4 and No. 5 positions are “really athletic,” Gerber said.
“We need to keep the ball out of the lane, contest outside shots and rebound,” Gerber said. “We look at it as a really good team coming in and we need to protect our home court.”
The games were moved up an hour because both teams are still not back in school. Gerber said the students — primarily the NOC Enid baseball and softball teams — will be missed.
“It’s still a really good game,” Gerber said. “I’ve always challenged my guys to create own energy. We can only control what we can control and that’s our own energy and discipline.”
Thompson will be joined in the Jets’ starting lineup by Jaylon Jackson-Curvey (9.2), Ryan Kelly (6.5), Raul Nunez (8.8) and Caleb Wilson (4.6)
NOC Enid and NEO have long been the two women’s powers in the Region. The Lady Jets are 2-2 in conference and 6-4 overall. The Norsewomen are 1-2 and 8-5.
NEO, though, has won six straight. The Lady Jets are coming off a 71-59 win over Western.
“The records don’t matter in this conference,” said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “All the games are going to be close. NEO is much more balanced than they have been in the past. They still have their bigs (two 6-4 centers) and they surround them with some good shooters. This is going to be a dogfight until the end.”
NEO will have a considerable size advantage over NOC Enid, whose biggest player is 6-0.
NEO is led by Jada Hytche (9.4) and Ella Hafer (9.5) and is averaging 76.7 points a game while allowing 55. NOC Enid is led by LaKyshia Johnson (16.2). They are averaging 74.7 points while allowing 64.
“We’re going to have switch it up between man and zone,” Jennings said. “We’re going to have to take away their inside game first because that’s their strength. This is going to be a tough one. It will come down to who comes out and plays all 40 minutes.”
The Lady Jets will need to control the boards and knock down the open shots that are there against NEO’s pressure, Jennings said.
Jennings feels it will be an advantage for NOC Enid that NEO hasn’t played since Dec. 8. The Norsewomen beat Western, 82-58.
“It was good for us just to get back in a rhythm in a game-type condition,” Jennings said. “We hope we play with more composure than we did Monday and finish more shots, but a win is a win.”
Jennings, like Gerber, said the Lady Jets will have to create their own energy without the students being there.
“Regardless if you play at home or on the road, you bring your energy first and then the fans follow,” she said.
Jennings said she was undecided about her starting lineup. Guard Aubrey Taylor is still out. Sophomore guard Tegan Jones is a question mark.
