ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Connors State have met twice this season and each game provides a road map of what to do and not do if the Jets are to advance beyond the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region 2 tournament.
The Jets (16-14, 7-9), the No. 5 seed, take on the No. 4 Cowboys (22-8, 9-7) Thursday at 3 p.m. in Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Mabee Center. It will be the third meeting of the season with each team claiming victory on their home court in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
“In neither game did we play particularly well offensively,” said Jets head coach Aaron Butcher. “But when we were able to hold them to 34% from the floor, that was important.”
NOC Enid defeated Connors 69-67 in the first meeting at home on Jan. 16. Not only did the Jets hold the Cowboys to 34.3% shooting from the field, but they were able to get inside scoring and make the Cowboys pay, converting 48.6% of their shots. Jets 6-7 sophomore Josh Perkins accounted for one-third of the team’s rebounds, pulling down a game-high 12 boards along with 10 points in recording a double-double.
In the teams’ rematch at Connors on Feb. 17, the Jets struggled at the free throw line, only going 56% at the charity stripe in a 73-65 loss. Compounding that were their 15 turnovers.
“We lost too many turnovers and were only 9 of 16 at the free throw line,” Butcher said. “It came down to turnovers and not being able to convert at the free throw line. We had too many misses and when you have turnovers and give up steals, you are not going to be able to get many stops.”
But Butcher is feeling good about the Jets’ chances after two productive practices on Monday and Tuesday, and believes the Jets are feeling positive about the upcoming tournament, starting with Connors State.
As in the Jets’ 69-67 win over the Cowboys, Butcher sees Perkins as potentially being the catalyst for the Jets.
“We need to get Josh Perkins the ball inside,” he said. “We had some success in doing that, getting him some deep catches. If we can get him the ball, we have a much better chance of success.”
Butcher said the Cowboys’ biggest asset is their overall size.
“They are so athletic and big,” he said. Their wings are 6-5, 6-7 and are really long and athletic. They’re really good in transition and on the offensive glass and getting to the free throw line.”
But the Jets can present some problems for the Cowboys as well.
“When we reverse the ball and we’ve had lanes of attack, we can create good looks for ourselves,” Butcher said. “We need to create space, and that gives us the ability to put more shooters on the floor.”
While the top three seeds in the tournament, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Murray State and NOC Tonkawa, had some separation in the standings from the rest of the field, that can be a bit misleading.
Butcher points out that the 1 vs. 8 matchup between top-seed NEO and Eastern Oklahoma — which defeated Western Oklahoma 109-105 in a play-in game — is not the mismatch many may think. NEO won both games but only by margins of two and three points.
“Certainly you have your favorites at the top, but I don’t know if there’s a game where anybody would be shocked to see an upset,” he said.
If the Jets win Thursday, they advance to the semifinals to play either NEO or Eastern on Friday at 6 p.m.
All of the Region 2 tournament games are being live streamed via Bravado Wireless at bravadowireless.com/bravado-tv/.
