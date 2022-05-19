ENID, Okla. — NWOSU is announcing the hiring of Robbie Harman as the next men’s basketball coach for the Rangers.
“I believe we have hit a home run with the hiring of Robbie Harman,” said Director of Athletics Brad Franz. “In a world of driven and self-motivated individuals, Robbie stands out. I am so happy to have Robbie, his wife Mickaela and daughter Stella join the Ranger Family. From a bevy of coaches from all levels of college basketball pursuing this position, Robbie stood out.
“His basketball IQ and range of experience both as a player and coach,” said Franz. “Commitment to academics and player development make him a perfect fit for us. We have a strong nucleus of players and his ability to relate with them while helping develop their abilities personally, academically and as basketball players was key. We are very excited to have him lead our program.”
Prior to being named head coach at Northwestern, Harman spent the last five years at Davenport University as an assistant coach where he was the team’s defensive coordinator, along with being in charge of recruiting, scouting opponents, academic assistance, team’s social media and alumni/ fan newsletter.
“First I would like to say how truly blessed and honored my family and I are to accept the head coaching position at Northwestern Oklahoma State University,” said Harman on the position. “I want to thank President Cunningham, Athletic Director Franz, and everyone I met in Alva for giving me this great opportunity.”
As a team Davenport led their conference in steals per game along with turnovers forced per game, helping lead to a 10-win improvement from year one to year two at the Division II level. He helped lead the Panthers to two wins over nationally ranked No. 7 Ashland and No. 8 Ferris State. Davenport basketball won its first regular season GLIAC championship from any sport. It also secured the program’s first ever ranking inside the top-25 as the team went as high as eighth before finishing ranked 12th.
At Central Michigan, Harman played four years of baseball and basketball, he was part of two NCAA Division I MAC West Division Championships. He reached the 1,000 point mark and led the NCAA in three-pointers made per game in 2010 with 3.5 per game.
