NOC Enid's Daylon Andrews was no stranger to the Jets when he transferred to Murray State after last season.
Now, Andrews is getting used to his new surroundings and is a key part of the Jets' 4-1 start.
"Daylon is consistent," said head coach Chris Gerber. "He is that guy that shows up every day and I know what I'm going to get from him."
Andrews, a Putnam City product, is averaging 14.2 points per game so far and had a season-high twice, once in the Jets loss to Missouri State-West Plains on Monday and in the win over Jacksonville College on Wednesday.
"It's been good," Andrews said of the start to the season. "We got off to a pretty good start, took that loss, but we've been getting back to work, trying to get better every day."
In that game against Jacksonville College, Andrews was 3-3 from the three-point line. Andrews is shooting 42.9% from the three stripe this season.
In two of five games, Andrews has been perfect from the free throw line. On the season, he is 18-22 from the charity stripe.
Coming from Murray State, who the Jets will play later this season — at home on Nov. 21 and at Murray State on Feb. 2 — Andrews had a lot of knowledge of the league.
"Him being through the league will be valuable later on in the season," Gerber said. "Right now, just from playing against him and having him on the team this year, his growth looks amazing. He is a leader."
With that experience, it makes Daylon just that — a leader.
"I'm going to bring some good leadership," he said. "I have experience with a while year of college basketball, so it's really just about trying to help lead."
In JuCo sports, every team is different, with three transfers on this NOC Enid team, that's even more true. Andrews was joined by Murray State teammate Jaylon Jackson-Curvey and Oklahoma Baptist transfer Jordan Thompson in coming to the Jets.
This team is taking on it's own identity.
"I've learned that this team is unselfish," Andrews said. "We move the ball a lot and play really good defense. I think we can go a long way this year."
Going from playing against Gerber, to playing for him has been an experience for Andrews has been a learning experience also.
"I've learned that he (Gerber) will let you play on offense but he wants you to work hard on defense and grab rebounds," Andrews said. "He wants us to communicate."
While no one wants to lose, Andrews thinks the team may have needed it.
"It left a bad taste in our mouth, but we needed it," he said. "I feel like the loss will help us in the long run."
To the outside world, JuCo is what you saw on "Last Chance U" and while that may be a glimpse into it, it's still college basketball, but it has challenges.
"It's not easy," he said. "There is competition everywhere. You have to get up and work hard, but it's not easy. You have to work hard for everything."
Andrews believes that will pay off when he moves to a four-year college, but for now, he is focused on settling into his new home in Enid.
"Murray State is in a really small town, so all you have to do is be in the gym and hoop," he said, "Here, it's bigger, there are more people and there's more food here too."
