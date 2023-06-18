Despite being the son of a well-known Northwest Oklahoma coaching icon (Pond Creek-Hunter’s Darin Jones), Cole Jones never thought of following his father in the profession, being content in selling real estate in the Oklahoma City area.
That is until he was contacted by Deer Creek-Lamont Superintendent Barbara Regier about being the Eagles’ new boys basketball coach.
“This was an opportunity that fell in my lap,” he said. “I felt like I needed to take it,” he said. “I was a little surprised, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m excited for November to get here.”
Jones was hired as a basketball coach only. He will continue to work in Oklahoma City and commute, staying either at his father’s house in Enid or his mother’s in Pond Creek.
DCLA, once a power in the area, has hit hard times recently, being eliminated in the first round of the Class B district tournament the last three years.
“I love the challenge,” Jones said. “I’m going to do things differently from what they have done in the past. We’ll run a man-to-man defense and some zone. If they play hard, that’s all you can ask for.”
The playing hard mindset is already reaping dividends. They were 6-0 at a recent camp in Coyle, beating Coyle, Coyle JV, Agra, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Yale and Harding Fine Arts.
“It’s been a while since some of these kids have won six in a row,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a long journey, but playing hard is all that I can ask of them and they have been doing that.”
Jones, after a star-studded career at Pond Creek-Hunter, played at both Northwestern Oklahoma State and Bellevue, Neb. At 24, he can start changing mindsets by going against his players in practice.
“It starts in practice,” Jones said about changing the culture. “I picked it up a little bit by playing with them and showing how hard you have to play.
“It’s (age is) a big advantage for me. A coach who is 38 or 40 and trying to get his team to play harder, can’t do it that way. I can right now. When I’m 38, I can’t do that either. I’m in shape and I can do that.”
Communication is no trouble after being out of high school himself for a short time.
“I’m pretty intense when I’m playing and coaching,” Jones said. “When I’m on the court, I’m locked in with the boys. You have to be a little bit of a player’s coach now. There are no more Bobby Knights in the world anymore. It is an advantage for me that I’m younger.”
Freshmen like Will Muegge has joined forces with veterans Dawson Scott and Logan Sutherland to give the Eagles hope for the future.
“I would like to push the ball and get out and run,” Jones said. “I haven’t had that much time with them but when it comes time to play, they will be ready to play fast for sure.”
Jones will get an even better idea of what he has when he takes the Eagles to a team camp at Pioneer Monday and Tuesday.
“I think we have some talent,” Jones said. “If we’re playing hard and guarding people, the offense will take care of itself. You control what you can control like playing hard, taking charges and being a good teammate.”
Jones said he will go to not only his father but other coaches in the area for advice.
“There’s a lot of coaches I can go to,” he said.
Jones never thought he would be coaching at DCLA, a neighbor and rival of Pond Creek-Hunter.
“I never thought about coaching against my dad,” Jones said. “I definitely want to beat him. It will be a good time.”
He won’t be only going against his dad but younger brothers Gabe and Jackson, who will be juniors for the Panthers.
“I know they will really want to beat me, so I definitely want to beat them,” said Cole Jones.
Darin Jones has seen a number of father vs. son or brother vs. brother matches.
“It’s going to be an added incentive,” Darin said. “It’s going to be a friendly rivalry but we want to win. Gabe and Jackson definitely want to win.”
Darin Jones said he had been taking Cole to clinics and camps before he began school.
“He knows what he’s getting into,” Darin said. “He is very good at player development. I’m excited. Every father wants to see his son follow in his footsteps. I’m happy and excited for him.”
