The Jets will welcome Carl Albert State College to David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
NOC Enid (17-7) are ranked No. 13 in NJCAA Division II baseball after going 3-1 in their four games against Murray State on Thursday and Friday. The Jets scored 36 runs in four games against the Aggies including 14 home runs.
Jordan Coffey hit four of those 14 home runs and now sits in second place in homers hit this season with 14. His teammate, Calyn Halvorson sits just behind him, tied for third with 10.
“We’ve had a good approach to the plate and it’s paying dividends right now.” NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said.
Combined, the team has hit 55 home runs this season in just 24 games played. That’s over two home runs per game and more than any other team in DII baseball this season.
Mansfield said the team’s home runs haven’t come from trying to do anything different, it’s just been a symptom of well-rounded hitting.
“It’s something that’s kind of happened,” Mansfield said at practice on Tuesday, “We have guys that kind of bought into the philosophy of well-rounded hitters but also being able to drive gaps and I think that with our philosophy and having good hitters, we’ve just been able to hit the ball out of the ballpark.”
Despite his success this season, Coffey said that chasing home run titles has never been an important thing for him.
“I always want to be a good hitter,” Coffey said, “But the home runs kind of just came and (my teammates) have really helped me get my swing to where I need to be.”
The Jets’ catcher is coming on strong lately, but Coffey said even in high school he didn’t think of himself as a home-run hitter.
“I just tried to rely on my team in high school,” Coffey said, “Whatever happens, happens, just keep swinging the bat hard and keep swinging well at the right pitches.”
His coach has been pleased with the leadership role his catcher has taken on this season, particularly when he’s behind home plate.
“Being a catcher, everyone looks to him just by how the defense is laid out and you want to have a guy that takes on that takes on that leadership role.”
The Jets haven’t seen Carl Albert this season, but Mansfield says he has an idea of what to expect out of the Sam Bjorling-coached Vikings.
“I fully expect them to be really well coached,” Mansfield said, “They’re really disciplined at the plate and know how to pitch it. It’s gonna be a really fundamentally sound ball club that’s gonna go compete for 16 innings.”
