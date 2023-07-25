LAHOMA, Okla. — After 17 years coaching at the college level, Carey Phariss is ready for a new challenge.
He will have that as the new girls basketball coach at Cimarron, which went 5-20 last season and last went to the Area tournament in 2008.
Phariss has coached at USAO, Northwestern Oklahoma State, NOC Tonkawa, Seminole, the University of Tulsa as a student assistant, as well as in Kansas and Iowa.
“This will be a new experience for me,” Phariss said. “I’m excited to teach young players and help them get better and learn new terminology.”
Phariss, a Fort Cobb-Broxton and USAO graduate, said he wanted to get closer to home after coaching in Marshalltown, Iowa, a year ago and get away from the rat race of recruiting. His mother lives in Chickasha. He has a master’s from East Central.
“I wanted to slow down a little,” he said. “I don’t care what level, you’re at, recruiting is tough.”
Phariss inherits a team that went 5-20 last season and was eliminated in the regional losers bracket quarterfinals. The Lady Blazers graduated one senior — Kaydence Bergdall — who will be going to NWOSU on a track scholarship.
“I’m not worried about the wins and losses right now,” he said. “I want them to learn to be hungry and building the sport into what it should be and where it needs to go. It’s going to be exciting for me to teach the fundamentals.”
Having his players play hard is his No. 1 priority.
“I can’t stand laziness,” he said. “I got on many student athletes because they didn’t play hard. That rubs me the wrong way. Mistakes will happen but you can cover those up by playing hard.”
Phariss is a cross between a player’s coach and old school.
“I make sure I cross the T’s and dot the I’s,” he said. “If you have a funny joke, you better tell me. I like to use sarcasm. I like to steal other people’s jokes.”
He said he can’t promise 20 wins, but wants his players to have fun and enjoy the game.
“I have to adjust my offenses and defenses to my players,” Phariss said. “I’ve always been able to adjust to my players and the situations. It’s serious up to a point, but you want them to have fun and get after it and hope it rubs off on the players. I will be prepared for whatever is thrown at us.”
His biggest adjustment from college to high school will be learning the personalities of the players. He got to know his college players through recruiting.
“I’m easy to get along with,” Phariss said. “I’m going to tell a lot of jokes, but when the time comes I can be serious.”
Phariss said he got to know Northwest Oklahoma well from coaching in both Alva and Tonkawa.
“I’m an Oklahoma guy,” he said. “I know where every town in the state of Oklahoma is. It’s cool to be back in the state. I don’t have to drag a map out to know where I’m going.”
He always wanted to be a coach. He was an outfielder for USAO for three years and helped the Drovers to a runnerup finish in Region VI. He played a semester of basketball at Redlands after graduating from Fort Cobb.
“I was blessed to have great coaches at both the high school and college level,” he said.
Phariss was a student manager for USAO’s 2002 men’s national championship team, which had a major impact on his life.
“That turned the corner for me,” he said. “It’s so hard to win a championship at either the state or national level, but when you do you don’t remember all the laps you ran or the arguments you might have had … you remember how good it felt to get that.”
Phariss admitted he struggled as a student. That has motivated him to pay attention to detail both in sports and the classroom.
“A lot of success is just hard work and paying attention to detail,” he said. “I don’t want players slipping through the cracks. I want them to pay attention to scouting reports and to me. That’s a big thing.”
He is looking forward to getting to know the area coaches.
“I’m hoping to raise the level here,” Phariss said. “We have some local teams here that are really good.’’
He said Cimarron principal Tim Wright “has been really cool with me and I’m excited to be here. I want to meet more players and learn more about the program.”
