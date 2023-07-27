ENID, Okla. — Coaches Gabe Watts (Enid), Jonathan Robbins (Chisholm) and Todd Cameron (Hennessey) could all agree after a volleyball scrimmage session between the three schools and two varsity teams from Stillwater High School Wednesday at the EHS Competitive Gym.
All left with a smile on their faces having accomplished what they set out for for the day awaiting their season openers in August.
The Pacers were 2-2 beating Hennessey, 46-25, and Chisholm, 32-23, and losing to Stillwater A, 29-20, and Stillwater B in the 25-minute matches.
“I was most pleased with our play as a team,” Watts said. “That’s the best that we have played as a team in last couple of years. There’s just a few things that we need to piece together a little more.”
The Pacers jumped out to a 9-0 lead against Hennessey. Lauren Jackson served the game’s first eight points and the Pacers never looked back.
Enid never trailed against Chisholm, but the Lady Longhorns were able to stay close, cutting the lead to 20-18 after a serve in the net. Jackson served for five straight points to extend the lead.
The Pacers trailed 12-4 early against Stillwater B but got back in the match when Zoe Robinson served for six straight points to make it 22-21. The match was tied at both 24-24, but the Pioneers won three of the last four points when the time limit ran out.
Enid couldn’t overcome a 9-0 deficit against Stillwater A. They got within two four times but couldn’t get any closer. Emma Sullivan served six straight points for EHS to make it 10-8.
“We were a little bit rough against Stillwater (A), but we gathered ourselves to make a good showing,” Watts said. “We did improve today, but we have some things we need to clean up. We hustled after balls. That’s what you have to capitalize on.”
Watts praised the play of junior Addison Polesky for her kills and leadership and said Robinson and Jackson had good showings.
Chisholm had wins over Stillwater B, 29-28, and Hennessey, 47-15, but lost to Stillwater A, 40-22.
The Lady Longhorns came back from a 27-21 deficit against Stillwater B as Avery Lane served for seven straight points. Stillwater had a long serve on the final play of the match.
Chisholm couldn’t overcome an early 14-2 deficit against Stillwater A but led all the way against Hennessey. Brylee Barnes served for nine straight points at 27-13. Ally Edwards served for six straight points at 37-14.
“We had our ups and downs,” Robbins said. “We got better toward the end. A lot of these girls haven’t played together that much, so it was good that we got the reps.”
Robbins singled out outside hitter Avery Lane for “getting a lot of hits.”
He said he was pleased with his team’s hustle but added, “There’s always something we can do better.”
Hennessey lost to both Stillwater B and Stillwater A by lopsided scores.
“We have a lot of girls who need to be in this type of environment,” Cameron said. “We haven’t played against a lot of good teams in the last few years. The girls learned a lot today.”
Cameron was one of three coaches the team had last year. The veteran coach returned to the bench to give the program stability.
“They just need some consistency right now,” Cameron said.
The Pacers and Lady Longhorns will go to the Sand Springs Tournament Saturday, July 29, 2023, in their final preseason warmup.
Enid’s opener is at Bartlesville Aug. 7 against the Bruins and Sand Springs. Chisholm will open at the Verdigris Tournament later that week. Hennessey opens at Amber-Pocasset Aug. 10.
