Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys hit 14 of 15 free throws in the final 7:06 to put away Three Rivers Conference opponent Crescent, 53-41 Thursday night at the OBA gym to complete a sweep of the Tigers.
OBA’s girls (17-2) won their 11th straight game by defeating Crescent, 65-39 behind 18 points from Conley Cayot and 16 from Lilyan Walden.
The Trojan boys (6-13) wiped out the sour taste of a 46-45 buzzer-beater loss at Watonga Monday. Brant Owens was nine of nine in the final stretch from the line in leading the Trojans with 22 points.
“We’re built for moments like this,’’ said Trojans coach Trey Johnson. “We have had a lot of close games and we felt sooner or later things had to go our way. Tonight, we put it together for the win.’’
OBA had worked on its free throwing shooting after some missed free throws cost them the Watonga game.
“I couldn’t be happier,’’ Johnson said. “Maybe we need to shoot 50 free throws every day. We got in the gym and worked on it and over the course of the week we knocked them down.’’
OBA overcame an early 16-4 deficit to open the game. The Trojans hit four threes — two by Owens and two by Kaleb Mendoza — in the second quarter to draw within two, 23-21 at halftime.
There were four ties in the third quarter before OBA took the lead for good 37-23) with a 5-0 spurt to end the third quarter. Adept free throw shooting allowed the Trojans to separate in the final period.
“I think we didn’t have our legs to start the game,’’ Johnson said. “We found our groove and got it going. This team has some tough kids. They know how to face adversity.’’
Mendoza joined Owens in double figures with 10 points. Bodie Boydstun and Jakob Colby had eight.
OBA 65, CRESCENT 39
The referees may have been the heroes here. After the originally hired crew couldn’t make it, local refs Mark Martin, Dakota Martin and Darrell Senters appeared to call the game which started 20 minutes late.
OBA, while in control of the game, had trouble finding its groove.They were only six of 22 from the field in the first half in leading 23-17.
Conley Cayot, held to two points in the first half, had 16 after intermission. She had nine in the third period when the Lady Trojans broke through with a 24-14 spurt.
“It was really sloppy and ugly,’’ said OBA coach Randy Roth. “It’s always fun to win, but at this time of year, you don’t want to win ugly.’’
Cayot was one of eight from the field in the first half.
“She found her rhythm in the second half,’’ Roth said. “She stopped forcing thing and started to take what Crescent was giving her.’’
Walden was a steady force with two treys in the first half and going four of six in the third period. Brianna Colby was the other Lady Trojan in double figures with 13 points.
“She (Walden) kept the scoreboard going,’’ Roth said. “She really helped us tonight.’’
Roth did not blame the late start for his team’s early struggles.
“That could have thrown our rhythm off but it was the same things for them (Crescent),’’ he said.
OBA will travel to Morrison for a girls-boys doubleheader Friday before hosting Waukomis at 1 p.m. Saturday for another girls-boys doubleheaders.
OBA will play host to part of the playoffs in both boys and girls hoops next week with the ultimate goal of making the area tournament at the Stride Bank Center in late February with the winner moving on to the state bracket.
On the girls side, OBA is the top seed, while in the boys bracket, they are the second seed. The girls will get a bye. If the boys win, they will face Woodland, who has earned a bye in that bracket. Should either win, they will go on to the regional playoffs at Seiling.
The location for the state tournament is TBA.
