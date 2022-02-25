Okeene’s girls will be trying to clear a hurdle Friday when the 24-3 Lady Whippets face 16-10 Tyrone in a Class B Area I losers bracket quarterfinal at 7 p.m. at Woodward.
Okeene has been limited in the area losers bracket quarterfinals the past two years.
They had a 10-game winning streak broken by Arnett, 69-40 in the regional winners bracket finals at Fairview Monday.
The Lady Whippets will need to win three games to qualify for state for the first time since 2005.
Tyrone won three games out of the losers bracket in the Hammon Regional — 37-32 over Buffalo, 47-42 over Corn Bible Academy and 39-23 over Leedey.
The winner will play the Boise City/Kremlin-Hillsdale winner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That winner will play for a state tournament berth at 6:30 p.m. Monday against the Hammon-Arnett loser.
Lomega’s boys (18-9) will face Kinta (22-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Class B Area II losers bracket quarterfinals at Stroud.
The Raiders are coming off wins over Dover, 73-49 and Wesleyan Christian, 58-44. Kinta lost to Glencoe, 34-24 in the regional winners bracket finals at Muskogee.
The winner will face the Coyle-Earlsboro winner at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lomega reached the state quarterfinals a year ago. They are in area for the fourth time in the last five years.
The No. 1-ranked and defending Class B state champion Lomega girls (21-5) will face Varnum (20-5) in the girls Area II winners bracket finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner goes to the state tournament.
Lomega, who has won back-to-back state titles, is looking for its fourth straight state trip and the ninth in the last 10 years. They have playoff wins over Agra, 88-12; Coyle, 75-32; and Paden, 94-81. Varnum has playoff wins over New Lima, 61-43; Copan, 87-40; and Earlsboro, 50-47 in overtime.
The loser will face the survivor of the losers bracket at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
