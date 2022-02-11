Covington-Douglas and Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys both have reasons to be motivated when they go into the Class A District 2 tournament that begins Friday at Frontier.
The Wildcats (14-8) won’t forget the host Mustangs (9-12) as the No. 3 seed chose to play them instead of OBA (10-12).
“Our motto is that we want to make sure they are watching us play for a district championship on their home floor,” said Covington-Douglas coach Kenny Daugherty.
The Wildcats have won three of their last four, including a 63-40 win over Drummond Feb. 1 that avenged two earlier losses to the Bulldogs. Frontier has won seven straight.
“That was a big confidence and momentum boost to end the regular season on,” Daugherty said.
C-D is led by Parker Smith (18.0) and Cameron Smith (12.0).
OBA’s boys, who will play the winner at 8 p.m. Saturday, want to win for injured teammate Jake Colby, who tore his meniscus when an opponent landed on his knee at last month’s Caney Valley Tournament.
“We miss him,” said OBA coach Trey Johnson. “He got hurt putting his self on the line for the team, but we definitely want to do it for him. We’re using some new rotations and that’s been working well, but we’re still figuring it out.”
Johnson said the bye will benefit the Trojans.
Trenton Owens leads the offense with a 15.0 average with a deadly three-point shot.
OBA (15-6) and Covington-Douglas (12-10) will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the right to face No. 8 Frontier (18-3).
“I don’t know how we got so lucky to get in with those two,” said Lady Wildcats coach Ryan Donaldson with a laugh. “OBA is easily a top 15 team. They are hard-nosed and aggressive.”
Ellie Garcia (11.0) leads the C-D offense. Donaldson said balance has been a strength of his team.
The Lady Trojans have won eight of their last nine. All six losses came against ranked teams. They have beaten seven ranked teams. Conley Cayot leads the offense with a 11.0 average.
“It’s not a really friendly draw, but you have to play who they put in front of us,” OBA coach Randy Roth said. “We play a tough schedule to get ready for the playoffs, so we have been through the fire. We have good momentum right now and we want to built on that.”
Frontier’s girls have won seven straight.
At Drummond, the host Lady Bulldogs (18-6) and Bulldogs (15-8) have the night off as Pond Creek-Hunter and Waukomis face off in elimination games. Both teams have won six of their last eight.
“We’re glad we got the bye,” said Drummond girls coach Kylie Vestal. “Everybody is healthy now and ready to go. We know both teams because we played them both twice. It’s exciting to have the home court advantage.”
Emma Spring and Katelyn Busch are both averaging in double figures for DHS.
The Bulldogs have wins over Pond Creek-Hunter (71-64) and Waukomis (64-46).
“Playing at home is a huge advantage,” said Bulldogs coach Brady Kokojan. “The guys have played real hard all year and have started to play for each other and that’s pretty special.”
Colton Gillingham (19.0) and Braylen Peters (16.0) lead the offense.
Waukomis’ girls (11-9) beat Pond Creek-Hunter, 51-20 on Jan. 20.
The Lady Panthers (9-13) have lost four of their last five games. Waukomis is led by Cambrie Gilliland and Kynslee Cue, who are both 11 points per game.
“It’s one of those games that you lose, you’re done and if you win, you go on,” said WHS coach Matt Cue. “You can’t overlook anybody. It doesn’t matter what happened before. It’s a new ballgame. It will come down to whoever wants it the most. We just hope the girls play up to their ability and we’ll see how it goes.”
Waukomis’ boys (12-8) have won five straight and have two wins over the Panthers, 47-43 on Jan. 20 and 58-56 at the Skeltur Tournament. They are led by sharpshooter Jasper Carter (24.0).
“The boys have elevated their game,” said Chiefs coach Allen Hicks. “Our defensive intensity has been the difference the past few games. We’re a confident group going in and we’re pretty familiar with them (PC-Hunter).”
At Garber, the host Lady Wolverines (19-3) and Wolverines (19-3) will be watching Pioneer and Prue play elimination games at 6:30 and 8. They will play the winners on Saturday.
Garber’s girls, ranked No. 13, have won 13 straight, including a 39-30 win over No. 6 3A Purcell last week. They beat Pioneer, 61-30 on Feb. 4. Ashlan Light, Lelia Washington, Tori Johnson and Kamilah Gay are all averaging in double figures.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said Garber coach Jamie Davis. “It was a real good win at Purcell. It mimics what it was going to be like in the playoffs. We have had real good balance this year. You don’t know who is going to be the leading scorer.”
The Wolverine boys had a 10-game winning streak broken at Purcell, 72-59. They are ranked No. 2 in Class A and beat Pioneer, 77-37 on Feb. 4. David Nagel leads the attack with a 13.5 average, but three others are averaging in double figures and another is averaging 9.5.
“The Purcell loss motivated us this week to get better at the things that we need to work on,” said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “You never want to lose, but in the long run it will benefit us. We learned things about ourselves that will make us better. This is the best time of year. We’re excited to host and be able to play in front of our fans.”
Both Pioneer teams — the girls (11-10) and the boys (8-13) — have won three of their last five games. Kiernen Haugen is averaging 16 points and 14 rebounds a game for the girls. Ty Parker leads the boys with an 8.6 average.
Prue’s girls, 9-9, are 2-2 in their last four games.
“We hope we have been able to work on the things that we need to do to come out with a win and play Garber again on Saturday,” said Pioneer coach Haylie Wilczek. “Prue has some good guards. It should be a decent game. Hopefully, we can do the little things to help us get a W.”
The Prue boys, 2-16, have lost 11 straight.
“We feel good about the draw, but we’re so inconsistent, we can’t take anybody for granted,” said Mustangs coach Mike Deckman. “We have been playing better. We’re taking our time to get a good shot and we’re a lot better team that way than when we’re trying to rush.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.