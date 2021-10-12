Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms. A few may be strong, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.