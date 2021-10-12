The brackets for the 2021 Volleyball State Championships was released on Monday, Oct. 11 and the Lady Longhorns will face Community Christian in the first round at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
The tournament will take place at both Choctaw and Shawnee high schools, with the championship match coming on Saturday, Oct. 16 at SHS. Tickets can be purchased online only at gofan.com.
The Lady Longhorns made it through the regional tournament after finishing the regular season with a 4-27 record, and riding a nine-game losing streak.
Community Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A with a 34-3 record.You can find the entire Class 3A and Class 4A state tournament brackets here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.