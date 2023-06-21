Mike Claflin was growing up in Manhattan, Kan., when Bill Snyder transformed a downtrodden Kansas State football program into a national power (aka Manhattan Miracle).
It has inspired him to try to do similar turnarounds in high school programs in both Kansas and Oklahoma — this time as the new head football coach and principal at Deer Creek-Lamont.
The Eagles are 10-59 since a 10-2 season in 2015. They had eight straight trips to the playoffs before that, including a state title in 2010.
“Rebuilding challenges are fun,” Claflin said. “This is just another stage of my career and it’s an exciting challenge.”
He had served as an assistant at Alva, Pond Creek-Hunter, Woodward, Bridge Creek and Cherokee in the past 10 years in between a two-year sabbatical from coaching.
Claflin also has coached in Kansas at Cotton, Russell, Attica, Wheaten and Meade as well as a stint on Tommy Parker’s staff at Enid.
“I thought I would be at Cherokee for life until Mrs. (Superintendent Barbara) Regier called,” Claflin said. “The good thing about rebuilding jobs is that you have nowhere to go but up. Right now you’re trying to set the cornerstone and the standard and figure out the little things. I’ve been through all of the classes. A lot of it is getting kids hooked up.”
Those little things, he said, are focus, effort and setting priorities.
“Those three things are huge to get the kids to understand to invest in themselves and their teammates,” Claflin said. “Sometimes it’s just a thin line between being successful and failing miserably.”
DCLA’s problems have often been a lack of numbers than talent. Claflin is encouraged by the prospects in the freshman and sophomore classes.
He ran a limited version of spring practice and said the numbers have been good for summer pride weightlifting.
“We’re getting eight to 10 kids. That’s not everybody, but the kids said it’s the best numbers they have had in a long time,” Claflin said. “We’re very young. Not many people are asking to borrow each other’s razors ... but they have some talent.”
Claflin is the third coach in as many years at DCLA. He said that is difficult for players, but is beginning to develop a rapport with them.
He is urging his players to set goals every day and make small steps of progress going forward and to implement a culture the kids can buy into.
“You can tell that’s been a hardship for them to endure,” Claflin said. “My heart feels bad for them.”
He uses Bob Stoops as a successful transition example, taking Oklahoma from a 5-6 team the year before he came to a national champion two years later.
“They were rock bottom, but they put the pieces together and accelerated the process,” Claflin said.
He saw Alva go from 0-10 in 2013 to 12-2 in 2017 and the state semifinals.
Claflin is flexible offensively depending on his talent.
“We’ll do whatever we’re best at,” he said.
Claflin said one can’t define what is a player’s coach. The important thing for a coach is not necessarily being the player’s friend but developing trusts between each other.
“You’d better be real and tell them, ‘This is how it’s going to work,’” Claflin said. “I know how to listen to kids. You have to be honest with them. They know when you’re not sincere.”
He uses the Vince Lombardi philosophy of teams winning with the “love one another” attitude.
“You have to stress what you have to do to build a future,” Claflin said. “A lot of that is respecting and loving each other.”
Claflin is still trying to complete his staff. He said is not a micromanager.
“I’ve told the kids if anything goes right, it’s because of them,” he said, “and if it doesn’t, it’s on me.”
Claflin is ready to become a head coach again after being an assistant for a long time. He coordinated Cherokee’s special teams last year and called the defenses at Pond Creek-Hunter in the 2019 state championship season.
“We had a lot of good talent,” he said.
Claflin will draw from some of his former bosses — Taylor Schwerdtfeger (formerly of Alva); retired Pond Creek-Hunter coach David Kerr; former Woodward coach Rick Luetjen, now an Enid assistant; Bridge Creek’s Tanner Koontz; and Cherokee’s Bryce Schanbacher.
“I’ve worked with a lot of excellent coaches,” Claflin said. “I pick their brains constantly. I’m more prepared for this than ever. I’m grateful for the chance DCLA has given me.”
Claflin’s son, Kellen, was an all-star player at Pond Creek-Hunter.
Claflin said the two-year sabbatical a few years ago was good for him.
