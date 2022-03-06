The Tushka Tigers showed Cinderella stories still come true in sports.
The Tigers — who came into the playoffs unranked — upset No. 2-ranked Garber, 48-43 to win their first-ever Class A state boys basketball championship Saturday at the State Fair Arena.
It was a disappointment for the Wolverines, who had made it their mission to regain the gold ball they won in 2020 after falling to Hydro-Eakly in last year’s finals.
“This (second) was not our goal,” said Garber coach Fletcher Reed, but I’m proud of how hard they fought. They did everything they could to put ourselves in a position to win.”
The Tigers raced out to an 18-7 first quarter lead and the Wolverines were forced to play catch up the rest of the night. They cut the lead to one at one point in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump.
“A few of their shooters got hot early,” Reed said. “They were making tough shots. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t get the ball in the hole early.”
Garber was 10 of 27 from 2-point range for 37% and six of 26 from 3-point for 23.1%. They were only five of 13 from line for 38.5%.
David Nagel led the Wolverines with 13 points, followed by Tye Chester with 11 and Solomon Bishop with 10. Bishop was two-of-five from 3-point range while Nagel was three of six.
Tushka was only nine of 26 from 2-point range and five of 13 from 3-point range. They won the game at the line where the Tigers were 15 of 18, making several key free throws at the end to keep the Wolverines at bay. Cole Simpson was four of eight from 3-point range in scoring 13 points. Tagen Simon was six of six from the line in scoring 12 points. Jeffrey Mackey was four of four from the field and five of six from the line.
“They really played well,” Reed said. “They got on a roll early and earned that win.”
Garber outscored the Tigers, 14-7 to cut the halftime lead to 25-21 but Tushka was able to hold off the Wolverines. They led 31-27 after three periods and outscored Garber, 17-16 in the fourth.
“I have to credit my guys for playing hard and not giving up,” Reed said. “They could have hung it up after that early run. They played super hard to give us a chance down the stretch, but we couldn’t quite [get] back all the way to it. We can hang our heads high. This was not our best game, but we did everything we could to get back in it.”
Reed praised his seniors — Nagel, Solomon Bishop, Chester and Aidan Johnston, who made four straight trips to the state tournament.
“I’m very proud of them,” Reed said. “They accomplished so much.”
