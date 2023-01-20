Cimarron’s Kaydence Bergdall, who placed in both the 100 and 300 hurdles at last spring’s Class A state track championships, has signed a letter of intent with Northwestern Oklahoma State.

She was third in the 100 hurdles in 16.35 and was sixth in the 300s in 50.60. Bergdall was seventh at state as a sophomore in the 100s (18.68) and was a state qualifier in the 300s.

“Kaydence has had a stellar career at Cimarron and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the next level,’’ said Blazers coach Garrett Eaton. “Kaydence received a lot of interest in her signing process, but Northwestern was definitely the best fit. She still has unfinished business here at Cimarron as she is going for a state championship this spring.’’

