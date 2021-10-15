topical
CHS volleyball wins distinguished academic achievement award
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
The funeral for Nancy Buckminster, 84-year-old Lahoma resident, is today at 1:00 p.m. in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.
A Funeral service for Eva Lee Baltimore will be 10 a.m.,Monday, October 18, 2021, at Emmanuel Enid, with Pastor Wade Burleson officiating. Burial will follow in Enid Cemetery, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Service for James "Jeff" Burnett, age 62, of Enid, is 10:00 a.m. today, October 15, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Rev Jim Edmison officiating. Service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 die in early morning, fiery crash in downtown Enid
- Downtown hotel listed for sale; owner planning move to take care of family
- Giant Christmas tree arrives after braving elements on cross-country trek
- Kremlin man dies after being injured in accident
- Keller Williams opens in Enid
- Family-friendly event planned Wednesday for arrival of Christ Tree
- Woman sentenced in cemetery embezzlement
- Sam's Southern Eatery opens in Enid
- New interim HC leads Pacers into regional tournament
- Bringing back memories: Billings Wheat Country Festival offers slice of small-town life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.