Chisholm’s goal for Saturday’s Class 3A regional cross country meet was simple — just qualify for next week’s state championships at Edmond Santa Fe (top seven).
The Longhorns exceeded that as the No. 1-ranked boys won both the team championship (52 over 66 for Crossings Christian and Holland) and the individual championship (Malachi Hisey, 17:58.72). The girls were second to Alva (48-79).
“We’re just trying to qualify,” said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “We competed well. Malachi ran a good race.”
Hisey won the race by more than 12 seconds with Holland Hall’s Andrik Ramirez in second with a time of 18:11.75 over the 5K course.
“This is the first time that I won this season, so it feels pretty good,” Hisey said. “I just went out and tried to do what I wanted to do for state and then relax.”
Chisholm had three others in the top 10 — Hayden Harmon, sixth, 18:38.75; Elijah Pounds, ninth, 18:52.34; and Aiden Burd, 10th, 19:05.78. Alva’s Daxton Williams was seventh in 18:42.97.
Addison Pecha was Chisholm’s girls highest finisher, taking third in 13:37.47. Teammate Lauren Nelson was 10th in 14:02.34.
Pecha was immediately off to a rodeo in Stilwell.
Lakin Gaddy was the Ladybugs’ highest finisher, taking second in 13:09.94 over the two-mile course. Teammate Channing Ferguson was eighth in 13:57.41.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” said Alva coach Kanon Collins. “All the work they put in, all the hours and miles they put in, paid off.”
Hennessey’s girls were fourth with 88 points. Jocelyn Matousek was the highest finisher with a 14th-place finish in 14:08.72.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s and Timberlake’s boys punched their ticket to state by finishing third and sixth in 2A. Brendon Tubbs was the highest Trojan finisher, taking 17th in 19:01.84. Payton Glenn was the Tigers’ highest finisher, taking 18th in 19:04.97.
“Every one of our guys worked hard in dealing with the wind today,” said OBA coach Daniel Cumings.
Qualifying as individuals were Diego Lopez of Okeene, 13th, 18:38.53; Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter, 15th, 18:49.72; and Will Johnson of Covington-Douglas, 26th, 19:35.38.
Cherokee and Fairview qualified for the Class 2A championships by finishing third and fourth. Abby Guffy was Cherokee’s top finisher taking third in 12;49.28. Kayde Archer was Fairview’s top placer taking 17th in 14:17.37.
“The girls went out and did the work,” said Cherokee coach Kirsten Pruett. “It feels great.”
“The girls worked hard over the summer,” said Fairview coach Randi Lackey. “It’s nice to see it pay off.”
Qualifying as individuals were Katelyn Penner, Okeene, fifth, 12:57.47; and Maddy Lockhart, Kremlin-Hillsdale, 11th, 13:15.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Kate Janzen was 56th in 15:19.50.
Kingfisher’s girls qualified for the 4A state championship by finishing second to Byng (44-68).
