The Christian Minister Alliance will be hosting a 'Legends Banquet' on July 31 in association with Saving Our Kids at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Tulsa to raise money for a youth center in North Tulsa.
The organization hopes to stop youth and gang violence. The banquet will honor a slate of people including Enid-native Brent Price, and retired Booker T. Washington basketball coach Mike Mims who coached Wayman Tisdale.
The speaker for the evening will be former Tulsa basketball head coach Tubby Smith who also coached at Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis. In 2016, Smith became the second coach to lead five different teams to the NCAA Tournament including a 1998 national championship run with the Wildcats.
Tickets are $100 per person or can be purchased as a table of ten for $1,000. To purchase tickets contact Reverend W.R. Casey JR. at (918) 902-1374 or (918) 951-7407.
