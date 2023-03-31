Defending Class 3A state champion Christian Heritage will head the field for the renewal of the Chisholm Boys Invitational Golf Tournament at Oakwood Country Club Monday.
The tournament will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will also feature the host Longhorns, Enid JV, Fairview, Burlington, Pioneer, Hennessey, Perry, Ponca City, Casady, Bartlesville, Hinton and Oklahoma Bible Academy.
“It’s been a couple of years since we hosted a tournament so we’re pretty excited,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “We should see a lot of good golf. I think it will be a good tournament.’’
The forecast is good — welcome news for the Longhorns, who battled 40 mph winds in finishing third at a tournament at Boiling Springs in Woodward Thursday.
Freshman Greyden Wasinger was third at both the Pioneer Invitational March 22 and Boiling Springs. He will be joined by Ryken Burrell, Holton Miller, Jagger Dow and Garrison Warner. The Longhorns will have a number of players competing as individuals.
“Our goal at every tournament is to win,’’ Hibler said. “We want to compete and try to win and bring home some hardware. Greyden has posted some good scores. He plays at Oakwood so should be in good shape.’’
Hibler said in the future he hopes CHS can host more than one tournament.
