Enid Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster was worried about the revenge factor before his team’s rematch at Choctaw Tuesday with the Big Blue having won at the EHS gym, 60-58 Dec. 8.
Foster’s concerns proved to be legit as the Yellowjackets routed the Plainsmen, 74-40 with quarter leads of 12-6, 28-18 and 46-20.
Cam Mathis was the lone Plainsman in double figures with 10 points.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” Foster said. “We didn’t take care of the ball. They changed the tempo by getting into a 1-2-2 press.”
Foster said his team worked hard to stay in the game “but they got too many easy buckets.”
Foster said Choctaw didn’t have its football players the first meeting. It would make a difference the second.
“They got real big,” he said.
Choctaw won the girls game, 63-17.
Enid sophomore guard Maryangel Jibbwa had to leave the game with an apparent concussion after hitting her head on the floor in the third period with Choctaw ahead 27-10.
“It’s not good,” said Pacers coach Nina Gregory about Jibbwa, who was kneed in the first period.
The third quarter was a disaster for the EHS girls as the Lady Jackets used a 23-0 run to go from a 22-10 halftime lead into a commanding 45-10 lead.
The Pacers didn’t score in the second half until a basket by Mary Isbell with just over seven minutes to play. Isbell led EHS with four points.
“We did not take bad shots,” Gregory said. “The ball just wasn’t going in.”
Enid’s defense forced a number of turnovers early which made the score respectable in the first half. The Lady Jackets led 15-7 after the first period and 22-10 at halftime.
“We had good ball pressure,” Gregory said. “We limited their shots and we boxed out and were pushing it the other way.”
EHS will visit Putnam City North on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.