CHOCTAW — Will Smith scored five points in the final minute to lift Choctaw past Enid’s boys, 62-56, at the Yellowjackets’ gym.
It was the first loss of the season for the 2-1 Plainsmen, who trailed 28-25 at halftime and tied the game on a buzzer-beater three at the end of the third period, 38-38. Choctaw raised its record to 2-0.
The Plainsmen hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 57-56.
Smith then took over.
He was fouled on a followed shot with 37.7 seconds left. He made both free throws.
Isiah Taylor stole the ball on the next possession for Choctaw. Cameron Hindman missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Smith was fouled on a successful putback. He made the free throw for the final six-point margin.
Choctaw hit two three-pointers to open the fourth period to go up 44-40.
The Yellowjackets led, 51-44, but the Plainsmen scored five unanswered points to cut the margin to 51-49 with 4:10 remaining.
Choctaw led 57-51 after a layup with just over two minutes remaining, but Enid scored five straight points to cut the margin to 57-56.
The Plainsmen will be back in action Thursday when EHS faces Lubbock (Texas) Trinity at 8 p.m. at the Edmond Open.
CHOCTAW 69, ENID 27 (G)
The Lady Jackets raced off to a 9-0 lead to open the game and didn’t look back in handing the 1-2 Pacers a 69-27 loss in the girls game.
The Pacers trailed 21-10 after the first period with one three-point shot.
Choctaw, 2-0, opened the second period with a 14-2 run and kept adding to the lead.
The girls’ next game is Dec. 13 at Putnam City West.
