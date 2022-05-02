The second night of the season at Enid Speedway saw the Hot Shots, Factory Stocks, and Sport Mods take to the ⅜ mile oval. The Late Models did also, but for a non-points night.
Father-son duo of Robert and Race Elliott took wins in the Sport Mod heats. Seth Boster and Caleb Ramer took wins in the Hot Shot heats. Boster led coming to the white flag, but spun after contact with Racer Costello. Costello was disqualified, with the heat going to Boster. Dustin Allen won the Late Model heat after a wild race that saw cars go four-wide for second. After a spirited battle with Dustin Choate, Jason Weber won the first Factory Stock heat by less than half a car length. J.D. Choate and Brad Savoie rounded out heat race winners.
Alex Wiens started on pole for the 20-lap Factory Stock feature. Robert Elliott took the lead at the end of lap two as Alex Wiens fell back. A caution on lap three bunched the field back up, giving the field a shot at Elliott. Elliott pulled out, but Alex Wiens spun in turn one to bring out another caution.
The field got another shot at Elliott, but he pulled away as soon as the flag dropped. Chad Reid gave Elliott a run for his money and moved his racing line up the track. Elliott pulled away from Reid after Reid changed his line but Elliott held him off but as the two closed in on the back of the field. A lapped down car allowed Elliott to extend his lead as he took the white flag, holding on for the win. Reid finished second, Kyle Wiens took third, Mark Harrison took fourth and Race Elliott rounded out the top five.
Caleb Ramer and Kyle Howard started on the front row for the 15-lap Hot Shot feature. Ramer took the lead at the start but Boster jumped all over him and got out front. David Wagner challenged Boster. Ramer began to catch the two as Boster and Wagner dueled for the lead. Ramer got past Wagner but a caution moved Ramer back to first.
Ramer made a move to the outside of Boster and moved back inside to take the lead, while Wagner also passed Boster. Racers Costello, running fourth began to catch the top three as the four evened out. The foursome caught the lapped down car of Konner Collinson and had no trouble lapping Collinson or Matt Harvey. Wagner tried to make a move on the last lap to take the win, but Ramer held on, despite some contact. Wagner finished second, followed by Boster in third, Costello in fourth, and Christopher Clark in fifth.
Dustin Allen led the Late Models to the green for their 15-lap feature. Allen got a great jump, giving him the early lead. Kip Hughes challenged him for the lead but faded as Allen held down the high line through the corners. Allen kissed the wall in turn one, the wall smack didn’t seem to slow Allen down, as he expanded his lead to a full straightaway.
Allen held on for the win, while Hughes took second, followed by Bobby McGehee Jr., Adam Popp, and AJ Brochu.
The Factory Stock feature rounded out the night. Jason Weber started on pole, alongside Dustin Schoonover. Weber pulled out to an early lead while Logan Macy moved to second. Skylar McCall and Steve Blunk got together in turn one on lap two to bring out the caution and stack the field back up.
Schoonover got the spot back when they lined back up, next to leader Jason Weber since the lap wasn’t complete after Macy made the pass. Weber took the lead back while Schoonover defended second from Macy. Dustin Choate got around Schoonover a lap after the restart to take second and began chasing down Weber. Another caution on lap four gave the field a shot at Weber, with Choate in second. The top three bundled up for the lead as Chaote took the lead, sending Weber to second in front of Macy and Johnie Rauscheberg.
Choate began to extend his lead while Macy and Weber battled for second. Weber held Macy off but a pileup in the middle of the field caused a yellow, restacking the field on lap eight.
Choate got out front but not by much as Macy took second and closed on the leader. The top two separated themselves from the field and went to battle for the lead. Choate led by three car lengths but closed quickly. A lapped down car held up the leaders, giving Macy a shot at the lead.
A late caution as the field came to get the white flag caused a green-white-checkered shoot out for the win. After three attempts at a finish, Choate held on despite multiple challengers to beat Savoie, Macy, Weber, Macy, and Andrew Kunkel.
