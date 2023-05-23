NORTH ENID, Okla. — Kimes Gilbert will know one thing when his Chisholm Longhorns go to team football camp at Cleveland Thursday, May 25, 2023, against three bigger schools — Cleveland, Dewey and Mannford — they will be further along than they were a year ago.
“I couldn’t put an exact number on how much further along we are, but it’s significant,’’ said Gilbert. “Instead of talking about how we line up in a certain formation, we’re able to do it. The guys have been flying around and getting after it.’’
The teams will scrimmage in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts. It will be like a full-contact scrimmage except the ball carrier will not be taken down to the ground.
“The guys are tired of hitting each other,’’ Gilbert said. “We want see them flying around, compete and get better.’’
Specifically, Gilbert wants to see the Longhorns control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Chisholm will devote Friday to watching film and evaluation.
“It’s nice to have success, but you don’t win any games in the spring,’’ Gilbert said. “You want to get stuff on film and get things corrected.’’
Gilbert said a better understanding of his system in year two has resulted in an improvement in the blocking schemes.
“If you know what to do, you have a better chance of succeeding,’’ he said. “We absolutely want to be more aggressive on defense.’’
Chisholm hasn’t had much success the past two years (0-10, 1-9). Gilbert has worked to change the culture.
“We’re taking steps in the right direction,’’ he said. “The kids are buying in on what we’re trying to do. All the starting positions are open. Now is the time if you’re not happy with where you are, you can go out and earn a spot.’’
That begins with the line blocking well enough to be able to run the ball and give quarterbacks enough time to throw in pass situations, Gilbert said. The off-season weight training is beginning to pay off, he said.
“You can see the difference in the kids on what they can do as they develop their bodies,’’ he said
Rising junior Matthew Fisher and rising sophomore Brandon Taylor have stood out on the offensive line so far.
Linebackers Easton John and Braden Tennell are both “doing a good job and are understanding what they are supposed to do.’’
John, running back Braden Flanagan and lineman Cooper Brinkley have begun to step up as leaders.
Rising junior Hunter Perdue, a wide receiver-linebacker, is progressing well from ACL surgery, Gilbert said. He has been held out of a lot of the contact drills for precautionary reasons but should be ready for the fall.
Sophomore running back-defensive back Jake Anderson has recovered from ankle surgery.
Sophomore Greyden Wasinger and junior Kelson Hamilton are battling for the quarterback’s position. Both saw some action last year. Jackson Caddell is now a full-time receiver. Gunnar Holder transferred to Hennessey.
Wasinger qualified for the state golf tournament this spring and played basketball. Hamilton played baseball and was on the 4-H trap shooting team.
Waziger was slowed by an injury last year but has recovered. Gilbert said both have passed the ball well and have shown more mobility.
“We don’t have a starter right now,’’ Gilbert said.
The coaching staff remains intact with Gilbert being assisted by brother Reece, Mike Fields, Jayden Dobbs, Beaux Biggers and Luke Balenti.
Kimes Gilbert said he feels more comfortable both as a head coach and an assistant principal.
“I know the kids and what they can do and who they are,’’ he said. “We have thrown in a few new wrinkles. You’re always trying to get better. That’s what you’re trying to do in the off-season.’’
The opposition Thursday will be challenging.
“We will be competing against schools bigger than us,’’ Gilbert said. “It’s good to see people from different parts of the season. It’s always good to be exposed to different kinds of schemes.’’
The Longhorns will be in a seven-on-seven passing league with Enid, defending Class A state champion Fairview, Hennessey and Crescent on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in June.
