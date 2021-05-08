Chisholm’s girls golf team competed in its seventh-consecutive Class 3A state golf tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Westwood Park Golf Club and placed 10th overall.
The team was led by Courtney Peterson who finished eighth overall with a career-low 75 on Wednesday and an 84 on Thursday in a field. The Lady Longhorns shot a team score of 417-442 for a total of 859 through the 36-hole tournament.
Chisholm is coached by first-year head coach David Rogers.
Plainview took home the title after shooting 311-317 for a total team score of 628, ten strokes higher than second placed Oklahoma Christian School. OCS’s Brooklyn Benn finished as the top individual after shooting 68-64 (10-under), 11 strokes ahead of the Plainview’s Reagan Chaney.
