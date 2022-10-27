A week after getting the first win of the Kimes Gilbert era, Chisholm will host Perry as both teams look for a second district win of the season on Thursday.
The difference is, Chisholm is coming off of its first win since 2019, while Perry comes in on a three-game losing skid.
The win, 7-0 over Blackwell last week, is something the Longhorns have in common with Perry — Perry defeated Blackwell, 46-6 in late September. But, that was also the last time Perry got in the win column.
Chisholm is scoring 12.75 points per game, while Perry averages 27 per game. Chisholm, however has only been shut out once, while Perry has been kept scoreless twice, most recently against Millwood, who Chisholm scored six points against.
The Longhorns allow 50.1 points per game, but recently the defense has put in its best showings of the year, holding Alva to 44 points and shutting out Blackwell — the first times anyone has scored less than 50 points on Chisholm all season.
Perry won last season, 41-12.
Pioneer (3-0, 4-3) at
Yale (2-1, 4-4)
The past four weeks have been a tour de force for Pioneer, winner of four in a row after starting 0-3. Over that time, no one has scored more than 26 points on the Mustangs, but Pioneer is averaging 51.5 points in that span.
Running back Caden Humphries has been a key for Pioneer this season behind a strong offensive line. Humphries has rushed for 1,600 yards this season and could make it 2,000 Friday.
Humphries has had multiple 300-yard games over Pioneer’s winning streak.
Pioneer won the last game between the two, 64-16 in 2020.
OBA (3-0, 8-0) at
Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-3, 1-7)
Call OBA butter, because they are on a roll in the first season in Class B.
8-0 after a 48-0 win over Garber last year that ended at halftime and looking to make it 9-0 against Kremlin-Hillsdale this weekend, OBA is scoring 46.5 points per game and the 48 against Garber last weekend was the first time since week two’s win over Southwest Covenant that OBA was held to under 50 points.
Kremlin-Hillsdale comes in on a seven-game losing streak after a win in the season opener, most recently, a 58-6 loss to Cherokee dropped the Broncs to 1-7.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is scoring 10.5 points per game and has scored 12 in the past four games combined.
Southwest Covenant (2-1, 4-3)
at Waukomis (0-3, 3-5)
Waukomis is still searching for the first district win under Rustin Donaldson and is on a four-game skid since starting 3-1.
Southwest Covenant, however is winners of two straight after starting 3-2. On the current streak, Covenant is scoring 53 points per game after defeating Canton, 54-52 last week.
In Convenant’s three losses, it has surrendered 39.3 points per game and scored 17.3 points per game in its losses.
