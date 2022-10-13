Due to fall break, all games this week are Thursday. With the exception of the Seiling-Waukomis game at noon, all games are at 7 p.m.
Chisholm (0-3, 0-6) at Alva (1-2, 2-4)
After a 63-0 loss to Hennessey, Chisholm continues its quest for a first win of the Kimes Gilbert era. Alva snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 44-17 win over Blackwell.
Chisholm is averaging 13.8 points per game, while in Alva’s two wins, the Goldbugs are averaging 44 per game in the wins, but giving up 51 per game in the four losses.
Chisholm has scored 28 points twice the season, but has failed to keep a team under 56 points.
Alva won 46-14 last season, but Chisholm won 41-6 in 2020.
Chisholm has allowed 60 points twice this season, once against Hennessey and once against Fairview in the season opener.
Ringwood (1-0, 2-4) at OBA (1-0, 6-0)
Class B No. 1 OBA hosts Ringwood a week after the Red Devils’ 51-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
The Trojans haven’t scored less than 46 points per game and are led by QB Bodie Boydstun and running back Jud Cheatham who combined for seven scores in last week’s 54-22 road win against Cherokee.
OBA is averaging 54 points per game and has scored more than 50 in each of the last four games, including a 60-14 over Yale in week three.
In Ringwood’s two wins, the Red Devils have averaged 45.5 points per game, but in the four losses, Ringwood has given up 50 per game, including giving up 68 to both Timberlake and Turpin.
Pioneer (1-0, 2-3) at Olive (0-1, 2-4)
Pioneer opened its district slate with a 58-26 win over Barnsdall and are on a two-game winning streak.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries has rushed for 660 yards and 10 scores over the last two games after Pioneer started on an 0-4 skid.
The Mustangs are averaging 25.2 points per game. In Olive’s four losses, it is surrendering 41.5 points per game and has been shutout twice.
Pioneer’s defense is only giving up 34.4 points per game.
Pioneer won 48-0 last season.
Seiling (1-0, 5-1) at
Waukomis (0-1, 3-3)
Seiling and Waukomis have one thing in common this year, a loss to OBA. Other than that, the two are different.
Waukomis is on a two-game losing streak, while Seiling hasn’t lost since falling to OBA, winning three games in a row, putting up 64 points in two of the three wins.
Waukomis is averaging 47.3 points per game on offense in the three wins. In the losses, Waukomis is giving up 42.6 points per game.
In Seiling’s wins, the Wildcats have scored at least 40 points per game.
The two last played in 2019 when Seiling won, 46-0.
