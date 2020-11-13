Chisholm travels to 2A powerhouse Jones in playoff opener

Coming off a 41-6 win over Alva last week to conclude the regular season, the Chisholm Longhorns look to be peaking at the right time. It's a good thing too as Chisholm (3-6) will be facing a fairly monumental task when it visits powerhouse No. 6 Jones (7-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. in the opening round of Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's expanded football playoffs.
Chisholm's win last week followed a 43-6 win over Blackwell.
"I thought even through Week 5 into Week 6 and 7, we were getting better every day in practice," Longhorns head coach Joey Reinart said Thursday. "It just might not have shown up on Friday night, but definitely I think we're peaking."
Chisholm came up big on offense and defense last week against Alva.
Luke Balenti had three touchdowns, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Bryce Patton, a 2-yard run and crossed the goal line on a 20-yard interception.
"He's just a versatile kid," Reinart said of Balenti. "Being 6-2, 195-200 pounds, he moves pretty decent. He has a knack for knowing where the ball is at on defense. Offensively, we can put him just about anywhere."
Patton threw for four touchdowns, including three to Cody Wichert during Chisholm's rout, in which the defense showed up big as well, forcing three turnovers. But the Longhorns didn't just have to overcome the Goldbugs, according to Reinart.
"It was a crazy game up there," he said. "Just a lot of errors in officiating and things like that and they were throwing our backs against the wall. We just kept plugging along, plugging along and the dam broke and we were able to score some touchdowns."
The big win though did not move the needle in Chisholm's favor as District 2A-1 coaches still ranked the Longhorns sixth, including a couple of slots below a Blackwell team it had dominated just two weeks earlier.
"It was an accumulative deal," Reinart said. "Over the course of the three weeks (of coaches rankings), the people that were messing us around early in the voting based on what they really felt, or just based on not being educated on the situation, put us so far behind there's no way we could get back to where we need to."
Reinart said had the Longhorns been able to play all of their games, Chisholm would likely have finished fourth and would be hosting a playoff game.
"That part is extremely frustrating to me," he said.
Being ranked sixth earned Chisholm a road date against the Jones Longhorns, who finished third in District 2A-2. Jones though could certainly also make an argument for not getting a fair shake. Despite finishing 3-1 in district and with more margin points, wound up being ranked behind Chandler, a team that finished 4-2 in district and lost 27-15 to Jones.
Jones is coming off a 32-26 win at home over Class 5A playoff regular Guthrie in a game that was a last minute replacement for Jones, whose scheduled game last week against Meeker was canceled. Without the hastily scheduled Guthrie game, Jones would have had three straight weeks off prior to the playoffs as its game against Prague on Oct. 30 also fell victim to COVID-19.
Along the way this season, Jones' only two setbacks were a 35-21 loss to undefeated Class 3A power No. 1 Lincoln Christian and 30-22 to No. 3 Millwood on Oct. 23. Lincoln Christian finished the regular season at 9-0, Millwood finished 6-0.
Chisholm and Jones have one opponent in common this season. Luther defeated Chisholm 40-0. Jones downed the Lions 40-16.
Jones has gone 67-8 in its past 75 games, including a 13-0 season in which it claimed the 2016 Class 3A state championship.
"It's going to be extremely tough," Reinart said of Friday night's matchup. "There's a reason they were ranked No. 1 most of the year. They do such a good job of developing their kids. They have a lot of good athletes and they are able to play one side of the ball only (as opposed to most 2A teams) and they can spend a ton of time getting coached on different scenarios.
"It's a tough chore, but you know, we've been on the road before and hopefully we've got enough scrap and fight in us to put on a pretty good show, have a lot of fun and enjoy the playoffs."
One major obstacle in the way of Chisholm's potential enjoyment will be Jones quarterback Carson May. The 6-2, 220-pound junior signal-caller already has an offer from Division 1 Old Dominion and has drawn interest from Baylor, Iowa State, Memphis and New Mexico.
May has passed for 2,253 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions and has rushed for a team-leading 597 yards and another 12 scores.
"He's a legitimate Power 5 quarterback," Reinart said. "He's a huge kid and runs pretty good for being that big and has a cannon for an arm. He's able to see a lot of stuff and able to hang on to the ball for a long time and let 'er rip. It's going to be really difficult. We're just hoping our defensive line can get after him a little bit and cause some frustration."
May was 17-34 for 225 yards and two touchdowns last week against Class 5A Guthrie.
Defensively, Reinart said Jones employs a defensive scheme similar to a Big 12 squad.
"They run so much of the Iowa State defense where they're able to minimize the numbers in the box and just flood you with defensive backs and linebackers coming from the outside. It's extremely hard play against.
"We hope some of our quick hitting run game catches them off guard a little bit and puts a little pressure on them. Just take those chunks as we can."
Chisholm has rushed for 1,174 yards as a team this season, led by Balenti with 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Reinart said he was proud of the team this season in the way it persevered and responded during a "weird" season.
"You would like to have seen things played out a little better for them down the line, the things that were out of their control" he said. "But in the end we're still here to teach lessons and hopefully what we've done will carry on and this thing will be a lesson for them down the line."
Friday's game will be only the third all-time meeting Jones and Chisholm. Jones won both previous games, defeating Chisholm 27-6 in 2001 and 21-8 in 2000. The winner of Friday's playoff game will go on to face the winner of Luther vs. Crossings Christian.
