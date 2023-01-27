At the second day of the Skordle Basketball Festival at Enid's Stride Bank Center, Chisholm made the short drive south to play Vici.
The Horns swept, winning the girls game and the boys game to build momentum as the playoffs loom.
"We are getting down to the most critical part of the season," said Chisholm coach Ally Seng. "This is what you practice for all year long and what we have told the girls from the beginning about, getting better for the postseason. That's what you are preparing for."
The girls were in control from the tip, scoring 15 of the game's first 17 points, going on a 15-2 run over the first five and a half minutes of the game, leading Vici 22-9 at the end of the first eight minutes.
The Lady Longhorns' defense clamped down even harder in the second quarter, holding Vici, — 4-16 coming into the day — to just four points, leading 36-12 after the first half.
Vci wasn't going to go away quietly, however, outscoring Chisholm, 13-11 in the third, cutting the lead and giving Vici a chance in the final quarter.
Ultimately, while the Lady Indians did outscore Chisholm, 11-6 in the final quarter, but the lead Chisholm gained in the first half was too much to overcome.
By the middle of the second quarter, Chisholm had already built a 20-point lead.
"This does a lot (for our confidence," Seng said. "We haven't had too many wins like this, so to be able to come out and execute the way we did, we shot the ball probably the best we have all year long."
The win is the third in a row for the Lady Longhorns. Chisholm is now 8-11 on the season.
Alice Watkins and Avery Lane led Chisholm with 19 points each, combining for 71.6% of the Lady Longhorns' scoring.
Chisholm 56, Vici 54 (Boys(
After hanging with Vici — the 18th-ranked team in Class B — for most of the game, Chisholm had a shot to take a big win with less than two minutes left.
But, it didn't always appear that Chisholm would have that chance, despite staying close.
The Indians led 29-22 at the half, but stretched that to a 41-30 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Chisholm went to work, chipping at the lead until Aiden Burd lined up for the first of two free throws, tied 54-54 with just 1:30 left.
Burd missed the first, but sank the second to give the Longhorns the lead, something Chisholm hadn't had at all until leading 52-51 with three minutes left.
"It's all about confidence," Burd said. "I came into the second half and had maybe four points, but I came out in the second half and had a good game and finished it strong."
Burd led the Longhorns with 17 points.
The 55-54 score was what Chisholm needed. The Longhorns added another free throw with less than a minute left.
"It was good win for us," said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. "I don't think we played as good as we are capable of, we didn't shoot the ball well until late, but we figured it out and played really well down the stretch."
The boys are now 11-8 on the season. Both teams are at Frontier on Tuesday.
