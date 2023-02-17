For the Enid News & Eagle
Emma Kate Kruska (15) and Alice Watkins (14) combined for 29 points as Chisholm beat Blackwell, 44-33 in a Class 3A district final at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse Friday.
The Lady Longhorns, 10-14, will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Crooked Oak and Luther at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional winners bracket semifinals.The losers play at 1:30.
Chisholm’s boys completed the sweep with a 32-30 win over the Maroons, who missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. Aiden Burd and Huston Lane led the Longhorns with six points.
Chisholm, 12-12, will play the Crooked Oak-Luther boys winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WAUKOMIS 50, LAVERNE 44 (G)
SEILING — Waukomis had four players in double figures — Kynslee Cue (15), Hope Gilliland (14), Cambrie Gilliland (11) and Torre Rhodes (10) in advancing to the Class A regional losers bracket finals against Shattuck, a 55-53 winner over Covington-Douglas, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Chiefs raced out to an 11-2 lead and were able to hold off a late Lady Tiger rally (26-12 in the fourth period) in raising their record to 18-9. A win today would put Waukomis in the Area tournament for the first time since 2017.
SHATTUCK 55,
COV-DOUGLAS 53 (G)
SEILING — Shattuck hit two free throws in the final second to defeat Covington-Douglas. The Lady Wildcats, 16-10, led most of the game. Makayla Chartier and Allie Stowers led Covington-Douglas with 12 points while Kelsey Kramer had 11.
SHATTUCK 60, PC-HUNTER 59 (B)
SEILING — Will Pachner scored 26 points as Shattuck used a 16-11 fourth quarter spurt to eliminate Pond Creek-Hunter, 60-59 in a Class A losers bracket semifinal. The Panthers,16-9, had three players in double figures — Titus Westrope with 15, Gabe Jones with 14 and Caden Tefft with 13. They led 34-33 at halftime and 48-44 after three periods.
LAVERNE 59, COV-DOUGLAS 33 (B)
SEILING — Laverne jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead and didn’t look back in eliminating the Wildcats from the playoffs. Ford Smith had 10 points for the Wildcats, who finished the season with a 14-13 record. Laverne will play Shattuck at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GARBER 60,
HOMINY 51 (B)
YALE — Tyler Butcher had 28 and Carson Bishop 15 to lead Garber (19-8) past Hominy in a Class A losers bracket semifinal. The Wolverines will face Ripley — 47-28 over Yale — in the consolation finals at 3 p.m. Saturday.
TIMBERLAKE 62, LOMEGA 48 (B)
FAIRVIEW — Timberlake used a balanced attack to eliminate Cherokee Strip Conference rival Lomega, 62-48 in a Class B regional losers bracket semifinal. The Tigers, 25-2, had four players in double figures — Avery Wallace and Paxton Glenn with 13 and Merric and Mavric Judd with 12. Owen Duffy had 20 for the Raiders, 16-12. Timberlake faces Carney— a 55-45 winner over Medford — at 3 p.m. Saturday.
KREM-HILLS 86,
GEARY 49 (G)
FAIRVIEW — The Lady Broncs raced out to a 29-8 first quarter lead and never looked back in advancing to the Class B regional losers bracket finals. Coach Randy Vaught was able to empty his bench as 12 different players scored for the Lady Broncs, now 19-7.
Pepper Elmore led the offense with 19 points, followed by Taryn Gray with 18 and Aidyn Seek with 16.
Kremlin-Hillsdale will face Calumet, a 41-27 winner over Burlington, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
CALUMET 41, BURLINGTON 27 (G)
FAIRVIEW — Jayden Williams had 12 and Hallie Hamilton 11 for the Lady Elks in a losing cause. Burlington finishes the season at 13-16.
FAIRVIEW 42, CRESCENT 24 (G)
CRESCENT — Teagyn Baker scored 16 points as Fairview’s girls beat Crescent, 42-24 in a Class 2A district final. The Lady Jackets, 9-14, will face the Hobart-Hinton winner at Hinton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
