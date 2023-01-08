Enid News & Eagle
Chisholm’s girls and boys had a sense of relief after pulling out wins in the seventh-place games at the Wheat Capital Tournament Saturday at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
Emma Kate Kruska had 14 points as the Lady Longhorns outlasted John Marshall, 37-32, while the boys got double-digit efforts from Huston Lane (20), Lucas Easter (12) and Langley Aman (11) in beating Perry, 55-48.
The Lady Longhorns (4-7) never trailed in the game but Chisholm’s 21 turnovers allowed the Lady Bears to keep it close. A three-pointer by Jayla Lawson with 2:11 left in the third period cut Chisholm’s lead to 26-23.
But the Lady Longhorns answered back with a 9-2 run to go up 35-25 with 1:52 left after a Kruska layup.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but at the end of the day it is a win and we’ll take it,” said Chisholm coach Aly Seng. “We needed a win big time.”
Chisholm was without veteran Alice Watkins, who was ill.
“We missed her,” Seng said, “but this is a team sport and everybody has to step up and do their job and they did. We made some baskets at the end and that’s what did it.”
Lawson led the Lady Bears with 15 points.
CHISHOLM 55, PERRY 48 (B)
The Longhorns (5-6) ended the game on a 4-0 run for the seven-point margin after Perry’s Dezmond Williams scored off a steal with 46 seconds left to cut the lead to 51-48.
Lane iced the game by hitting two free throws with 9.3 seconds left. He hit five three-pointers on the day while Langley had three treys. Easter had nine of his 12 points in the second half.
“Huston and Aman shot the ball well for us,” said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “We need those guys to make the open shots and they did. Lucas had a size advantage and was a lot stronger than those guys. We did a good job of pounding it in to him.”
Hibler said “it wasn’t a real pretty win, but we’ll take it.”
He said Chisholm did a good job handling the ball at the end and going to the free throw line.
Chisholm had only 10 turnovers compared to 16 for Perry.
“A win is a win,’’ Hibler said. “We’ll take them anyway we can get.’’
Bryson Cash led Perry with 29.
Chisholm will host Perry in a girls-boys doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
