HENNESSEY, Okla. — Alice Watkins (23) and Emma Kate Kruska (16) combined for 39 points to lead Chisholm’s girls past Hennessey, 58-34 at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse Monday night.
Chisholm’s boys put a scare into the No. 4-ranked Eagles before Hennessey outscored the Longhorns 14-3 over the last 6:04 to come away with a 54-41 victory.
Watkins had 21 of her 23 points in the first half, hitting 12 of 13 free throws. Kruska scored 14 points in the second half in dominating the paint.
“I’m really happy,’’ said Lady Longhorns coach Aly Seng, whose team is now 7-11. “The girls played really well.’’
Chisholm raced out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. Hennessey, with a 12-2 run, cut the lead to 19-17 after an Emily Goff free throw with 3:22 left, but the Lady Longhorns put the game away with an 8-0 run.
“We’re just playing good team basketball,’’ Seng said. “Emma Kate down low for us was huge. She has been working really hard on her game all year long and it really showed tonight.’’
Watkins was only five of 15 from the field but made up for it by making 12 straight free throws in the first half.
“Alice is just a threat all around,’’ Seng said. “When she is on, it really helps our team.’’
Kate Kennedy had 20 for the Lady Eagles (7-8). Hennessey had 26 turnovers.
“I’m probably most proud of our defense overall,’’ Seng said. “We created a lot of problems for them. We got our hands on a bunch of balls and got some steals and some buckets in transition.’’
HENNESSEY 54, CHISHOLM 41 (B)
Defense and the three-point shooting of Hunter Weber and the inside play of Leyton Choate made the difference in the end for the Eagles, now 12-3.
Kellen Epps cut the lead to 40-38 with 6:23 left but the Longhorns didn’t score again until an old-fashioned three-point play by Lucas Easter with 1:05 left.
Weber had three treys in the 19-7 final period spurt and led Hennessey with 14 points. Choate had eight of his 13 points in the final period. Jael Torres had 10 of his 12 points in the first half while James Sims had 10.
“Everybody that played had a big little spurt in there to help our team,’’ said Hennessey coach Brady Page. “Hunter is a great shooter. When we have other guys scoring and they leave Hunter along, his job is to hit shots. Leyton penetrated really well. He was really unselfish. Jael had some big rebounds.’’
Chisholm had taken a 36-35 lead on a Epps layup with 7:44 remaining before Hennessey’s defense shut them down.
“We had a good defensive stretch in the end,’’ Page said. “We made them work for everything they got.’’
Epps led Chisholm with eight points. The Longhorns were 17 of 43 from the field but only three of 11 in the final period.
“Our effort was there for 32 minutes,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “The kids played hard and fought hard. We are a pretty good team when we play hard. Now, we have to figure out how to put the ball in the hole in the end. Hennessey has a solid team and a solid program.’’
Hennessey’s boys and girls will play Luther Saturday at the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival at the Stride Center.
Chisholm’s girls and boys will play Vici on Friday.
