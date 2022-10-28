Forget the final score — Perry 35, Chisholm 22, at Longhorn Community Stadium Thursday.
Longhorn fans could buzz about the excitement of the final period where Chisholm’s Jackson Caudell caught TD passes of 62 yards from Kelson Hamilton and 12 yards from Greyden Wasinger and tackled Perry quarterback Jake Thomas for a safety.
Chisholm kicker Auden Burd executed two onside kicks, the second of which the Longhorns recovered at the Perry 49 and drove to the six where they were stopped on downs with 2:06 left.
Caudell intercepted a pass in the third quarter
“In the locker room, I told myself this half has to be personal for my seniors (who were playing their last home game),’’ Caudell said. “They have been with me all the way.’’
For Chisholm first-year coach Kimes Gilbert, it was a step toward building a program for the future. The Longhorns dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in District 2A-1. Perry is now 3-6 and 2-4.
“Absolutely,’’ he said. “For us, it’s playing up to our standards. The scoreboard doesn’t matter. All that matters is expecting your best every single down and every single rep. We kept fighting and pushing. We kept fighting and kept making plays. I was proud of the effort.’’
Chisholm made its comeback after starting quarterback Gunnar Holder went down with an injury at the end of the third quarter. Holder connected with Brandon Taylor on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the second period.
“They both threw the ball well,’’ Caudell said.
Gilbert said Holder’s injury was not serious.
“He will be OK,’’ he said. “He’s a tough kid.’’
Gilbert said he played both Hamilton and Wasinger “to see different kids.’’
Caudell caught Hamilton’s pass at the Perry 40 and outraced the Maroon defense to the end zone.
Perry stopped back-to-back drives with interceptions but Chisholm forced punts both times.
Caudell’s second touchdown was set up by a 66-yard run by Braden Flanagan to the Perry 13. A play later, Wasinger hit Caudell for the touchdown.
“I think being successful is contagious,’’ Gilbert said. “You have some success and you get some momentum and that gets you rolling. It was hard for us to run the ball because they were loading the box, but we were throwing the ball around (284 yards) and we were able to have some success there.’’
After Perry held the Longhorns inside the five, Caudell threw Jake Thomas for a safety with 1:06 left.
“Jackson Caudell was flying around and making plays,’’ Gilbert said.
“I just read my hole,’’ Caudell said.
Burd, who will run in the state cross country meet Saturday, did a good job putting a spin on his kicks, Gilbert said.
“We work on those every week,’’ he said. “It’s a tough kick to recover.’’
Perry was able to build the lead on special team opportunism and big offensive plays.
On Chisholm’s second series, punter Nick Barker was tackled on his own one after a bad snap. Two plays later, Thomas hit Jackson Stoops on a three-yard pass.
A punt that went for no yards at the CHS six, set up Perry’s last touchdown — a six-yard run by Andrew Kukuk with 5:29 left in the third period.
The Maroons scored three touchdowns in the second period on a 53-yard run by Kukuk, a 13-yard pass from Thomas to Trey Bowman that was set up by back-to-back runs of 12 yards by Thomas and 25 by Kukuk and a nine-yard run by Bowman with 1:30 left in the half that was set up by a 28-yard scramble by Thomas on a third-and-10 at the CHS 37.
“Overall, I was proud of the way we battled on defense,’’ Gilbert said. “The first punt was a missed snap and the other was just a mis-kick.’’
It was the final home game for seniors Jaron Dodson, Randy Rossal, Lucas Easter, Alex Geesling, Cooper Ridgway and Samantha Grimes.
“This group has been through a lot (0-10 season last year),’’ Gilbert said. “It was hard, but they stuck throughout. I’m real thankful for those guys.’’
Chisholm concludes the season at Oklahoma Christian School next Friday.
