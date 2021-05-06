Four Chisholm seniors will be hoping to end their careers on a high note at the Class 3A state track championships Friday at Catoosa High School.
Hunter Combs is seeded fifth in the 800 (2:02.64) and will be part of the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, which are seeded No. 11 (3:40.04) and 3,200 (9:02.29) respectively.
“I’m excited for this,’’ he said. “I’ve trained the whole year for this. I hope I can get in the top three in everything or at least place in every event.’’
He is shooting to go under two minutes in the 800 and have personal bests on his relay legs.
Combs said it will be a challenge since the meet will be just one day instead of two.
“It’s spread out enough that I will have time to get rested,’’ he said.
Combs plans to study engineering at Oklahoma State University next fall.
“It’s going to be a little emotional,’’ said Combs about his last meet. “I’m going to give it my all.’’
Mollie Burchel had a hand in the Chisholm girls winning the state title two years ago before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 state championships.
She was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.67) and 10th in 300 hurdles (48.97). She will be joined in the hurdles by fellow senior Grace Holder and sophomore Lauren Hackett. Burchel is seeded fifth in the 100 (16.98) and eighth in the 300 (50.47).
“I think how we perform in the hurdles is going to be very crucial in how the (team) points will end up,’’ she said. “We all know how to compete and how to score. We’re hoping we can use our skills the best we can.’’
She said it was frustrating to lose her junior season but still trained hard for this season.
“I’m pretty excited about state,’’ Burchel said. “I’m just ready to go out and run my last race and do my best for this year.’’
She has benefitted from a deep hurdlers lineup.
“I love the competition around me,’’ Burchel said. “We have a lot of fun. We try to push each other to do the best we can do.’’
Burchel wants to go under 50 seconds in the 300. She doesn’t have a specific goal in the 100.
“It’s going to be a little emotional this being my last race, but I’m ready to move on to my next adventure,’’ she said.
Holder is seeded sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.20). Her goal is to go under 49 seconds.
“I have PR (personal records) the last two weeks,’’ Holder said. “I hope I can cut that down a little more. I’m really excited, I just hope everyone can PR in all of their events.’’
She said the season has gone by fast.
“It’s been a crazy season,’’ Holder said. “I really like the environment there, it’s super nice.’’
Bryson Young is the top seed in the high jump at 6-2.
“It was nice to wake up on Monday morning and see that I was the No. 1 seed,’’ he said. “It gives me a little confidence boost, I’m really excited. I’ve been icing my shins to make sure everything is nice and ready.’’
Young would take another 6-2 if that is good enough to win Friday. His goal is 6-4 where he has gone out the last few meets, including regionals.
“I’ve been working on it a lot in practice,’’ he said. “I think I should get it. I’m not too nervous, I’m just going to do what I can do and stay focused and hope for the best.’’
Young didn’t make it to state two years ago when the CHS boys won the title. He was frustrated last year when track was canceled but continued to train.
“It’s exciting for me to try to win it as a senior,’’ he said.
Young, an Army Reservist for the past year, will report to Fort Leonard Wood after graduation. He has three years remaining on his hitch and will enter college afterwards.
“I’ve always been interested in the military,’’ he said. “My grandparents were in it. It will give me money for college.’’
The Lady Longhorns, who won the regional at Chisholm over No. 3 Chandler, will be battling Beggs, Cascia Hall, Chandler and Marlow for the team title.
Chisholm coach Jim Coleman estimates it will take from 70 to 80 points to win the title. The Lady Longhorns’ biggest strength will be having competitors in 12 of the 17 events.
“The points will be spread out more this year,’’ Coleman said. “It’s probably up in the air as it’s been in a long time.’’
Other CHS individuals entered are Jimena Castillo, seeded 12th, 100; Jayden Streck, seeded fourth, 400; Hackett, fourth, 100 hurdles and fifth, 300 hurdles; Grace Winter, third, high jump; Emma Tennell, fifth; Paden Pasby, eigthh; and Kaylee Nguyen, eighth, pole vault; Alice Watkins, 10th, long jump; Kelsey Roberts, 11th, discus; and Jessi McDowell, 12th, shot.
Chisholm is seeded third in the 800 and 1,600 relays and seventh in the 400.
Matthew Todd is seeded No. 8 in the 100.
