Chisholm will be riding momentum into a 3A regional baseball tournament at Riverside Indian School Thursday. The games were moved from Washington because of weather. They are scheduled to move back to Washington Friday.
The Longhorns, 21-13, swept Frederick by identical 14-4 scores, pounding out 10 hits in the first game and 15 the second. They have won eight straight.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said Longhorns coach Bobby Choate. “We hit the ball better against Frederick than anytime in my two years here. We were playing lights out.”
Chisholm will face Perry (23-11) in a first round game at 1:30. Washington (26-9) and Jones (10-21) meet at 1 p.m. The winners play at 4 and the losers at 6:30.
Perry beat the Longhorns, 13-6 on March 25. The Maroons beat Little Axe, 7-5 and 15-1 at district.
“It’s hard to beat the same team twice,” Choate said. “They swing it pretty good one through nine, but it should be a good game as long as we play up to our potential. You can’t overlook anyone now. You don’t want to get in the losers bracket because it’s hard to come back. Every game from here on is a must-win.”
Choate is leaning towards starting Nick Deterring (5-5, 4.20 ERA) in the first game, but he said it’s a game-time decision.
Deterding (.437) and Cooper Brinkley (.380) are Chisholm’s leading hitters. Chisholm is hitting .330 as a team.
There will be an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by the first championship game at 6:30. If a second final is needed, it will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s very much one pitch at a time now,” Choate said. “We’re doing our jobs as individuals to help the team no matter what.”
