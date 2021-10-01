Chisholm’s suspended game with Bethel in the 3A regional softball tournament at Comanche will resume at noon Saturday. The Lady Longhorns led 1-0 going into the second inning.
Chisholm regional to resume Saturday
- Enid News & Eagle
Funeral service for Wanda Gungoll will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at Willow View United Methodist Church with burial in Waukomis Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening 6:00PM to 7:30PM at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
The celebration of life for Paul Dean Franklin is 2:00 p.m. today in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Ref. John Toles officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Jack "G-Man" Garrison, age 85, Enid, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home in Enid. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 4, 2021, at White Cemetery, Hunter, OK, officiated by Rev. Richard Dunn. Military Honors by U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, OK.
