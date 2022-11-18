Chisholm and Ponca City school officials, as well as Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, have investigated a fight that broke out during a Nov. 7 basketball scrimmage at Chisholm, with the schools handing out punishments to players involved.
Officials at the two schools could not comment on individual player punishments.
"There is nothing more important to Chisholm Public Schools than the safety of our students and staff, as well as those who are in attendance at our events," said Chisholm Superintendent Dudley Darrow. "Following the scrimmage, administrators from Chisholm Public Schools and Ponca City Public Schools worked closely together to thoroughly investigate the incident, as well as communicated with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association about the matter. We have appropriately disciplined those who were involved in the physical altercation, in accordance with our district policies and procedures. Federal law prohibits me from sharing additional student-related information."
Chisholm did host a parent meeting to discuss the incident.
"Following the investigation, Chisholm also hosted a parent meeting to discuss the situation and to reiterate the high expectations we have for the Chisholm school community, including our student athletes," Darrow said. "Fighting and violence are unacceptable, and we will continue to focus on good sportsmanship on and off the court and field."
Ponca City school officials addressed the issue as well.
"Ponca City Public Schools is aware of the incident that transpired during a recent basketball scrimmage between Ponca City and Chisholm," a statement from Ponca City said. "Individuals with behaviors inconsistent with the values of Ponca City Public Schools, in accordance to district and OSSAA policies, have been addressed."
OSSAA will not hand out any additional penalties.
"With the response we got from both school administrators, we didn't feel like we needed to do anymore than what they did at the school level," said OSSAA's David Jackson. "We felt like they handled it appropriately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.