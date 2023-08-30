Chisholm opens the 2023 season on Friday at defending Class A champion Fairview.
It will mark the beginning of the second season under Kimes Gilbert for the Longhorns.
Fairview is 1-0 and opened the season in Week Zero with a 56-6 win over Hobart. Last week, Chisholm was in a scrimmage.
“We saw some good things and some things we need to continue to work on,” Gilbert said. “Out kids are playing hard, we just need to continue to polish some things up.”
One of those things is limiting mistakes and playing a clean game, Gilbert said.
Last season, Fairview defeated the Longhorns 68-15.
“They play hard and are well coached on both sides of the ball,” Gilbert said of the Yellowjackets. “Their quarterback has a very strong arm and has the ability to make difficult throws.”
For Gilbert and the Longhorns to reverse the outcome of last season’s game, they need to execute, he said.
“We have to limit mistakes and penalties,” he said. “They (Fairview) have the ability to be explosive on offense and we want to keep from giving up big plays.”
