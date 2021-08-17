The Lady Longhorns dropped their second straight game, 7-0, on Tuesday against district foe Perry.
The game was tight until the final inning when the Lady Maroons scored four runs on four hits to put the game out of reach. Perry’s Emery Halford pitched all seven innings, while junior Macie Andrews pitched all seven for the Lady Longhorns.
“I just told them that we have to work to get better,” Chisholm head coach Kevin Burns said. “Defensively I think we’re fine, it’s offensively where we’re struggling right now.”
The Lady Longhorns are young coming into the season after losing several key seniors from a squad that finished 36-8 last season. Andrews will be one of Chisholm’s most experienced pitchers this season and will also play shortstop.
She finished the game 2-4 with a single in the first and third inning.
“She’s kind of pitching herself into shape a little bit,” Burns said. “She hasn’t thrown all summer and was in therapy all summer, so she’s really trying to pitch herself back into shape.”
Right fielder Jacelynn Killen has stepped into a vacant position from last season and has impressed. Her older sister, Mackensie Killen is already an established senior with experience in right field.
“Those two girls on the corners in the outfield have done a good job for us so far,” Burns said.
Chisholm struggled to find a consistent rhythm offensively in the game and missed several key opportunities to score runs early.
In the second inning junior Maddie Fuksa helped load the bases up with a single, but they were unable to do anything with it.
“That kind of set the tone for us offensively for the rest of the night,” he said. “Bases loaded with the top of your lineup up, that’s kind of demoralizing.”
The Lady Maroons had success at the plate, but were able to do most of their damage on the base paths. Still, the Lady Longhorns’ defense made their opponent work for their runs and were able to contain them for the majority of the game.
Burns said the team just needed a hit here or there early to make themselves competitive in the game.
“I thought we played fine defensively, I don’t think we kicked the ball around or anything. They just got the hits when they needed them,” he said.
The Lady Longhorns fall to 5-5 on the season with the loss. They won their first four games of the season and are coming off a 1-4 record at the Weatherford I-40 Classic.
Despite the youth and early season setbacks, Burns still sees the potential in this squad.
“I think if we get it together here, especially offensively, I think we can qualify for the playoffs,” he said. In our class, you’ve got to finish in the top four, I think we can do that if we generate some offense over the course of the rest of the season.”
The Lady Longhorns have some added help this season from former Hennessey softball coach Candace Dally. An elementary school / P.E. teacher at Chisholm, Dally has been out of coaching for several years, but decided to make a return to the softball pitch this season.
“It’s been a great addition to have Candace,” he said.
Chisholm will have a day off before traveling to the Kingfisher Highway 33 Classic on Thursday, Aug. 19. They’re scheduled to play the OKC Broncos in their first game at 11 a.m.
