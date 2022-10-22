No. 1 ranked Chisholm’s boys will be looking at Saturday’s Class 3A regional at Oklahoma Bible Academy as a warm up for next week’s state championships at Edmond Santa Fe.
The top seven teams qualify for state with the top seven individuals from non-qualifying teams also making the field.
“Being ranked No. 1 doesn’t mean a lot for a regional,’’ said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “We just want to run well enough to qualify. We want to keep them healthy and in shape. There’s not a lot more you can do but mess it up.’’
The boys, who won the prestate meet at Santa Fe earlier this month, will go with a lineup of Malachi Hisey, Hayden Harmon, Elijah Pounds, Karsen Hennigh, Aiden Burd, Trenton Chelsic and Ryken Burrell.
No. 5 Holland Hall, No. 6 Jones, No. 9 Crossings Christian and No. 11 Washington are expected to provide the toughest competition for CHS.
The girls, ranked No. 13, will go with a lineup of Addison Pecha, Lauren Nelson, Emma Green, Chloe Frye, Emily Nelson, Emma Kate Kruska and either Josslyn McDaniel or Emma Smith.
Three teams in the field are ranked ahead of the Lady Longhorns — No. 5 Alva, No. 6 Hennessey and No. 8 Washington.
“I think we can run with Alva and Hennessey,’’ Coleman said. “If we run well, we will be in that mix.’’
Pecha, Chisholm’s No. 1 runner, has missed some meets because of rodeoing which might have affected the team’s ranking.
The girls will start at noon with the boys following at 12:45. The awards ceremony is set for 1:30.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be in the 2A field which will start with the girls at 10 and the boys at 10:45
The No. 10-ranked Trojan boys are the fifth-highest ranked team in the field behind No. 1 Hooker, No. 3 Boise City, No. 5 and defending state champion Timberlake and No. 9 Laverne.
OBA will go with a lineup of Creighton Hofen, Asher Hopper, Wyatt Hofen, Brendon Tubbs, Graydon Bruyl, Jacob Buller and Samuel Cooper.
“It’s a pretty tough regional, but I’m pretty confident,’’ said OBA coach Daniel Cumings. “We have stomped out a lot of meters on this course and we know our way around.’’
The Lady Trojans will not be fielding a full team. Kate Jantzen will be the Lady Trojans’ lone runner.
“It’s going to be tough to make it as an individual, but she is tough, she can do it,’’ Cumings said
There are four top 10 girls teams in the field — No. 1 Hooker, No. 4 Laverne, No. 8 Cherokee and No. 10 Buffalo.
The awards ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m.
