After a big 20-17 win over Kingfisher last week, the Chisholm Longhorns will look to back that up when they clash with Tulsa NOAH at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
If Chisholm can get the win, it will have already topped last year's season total, as the Longhorns went 1-9 in the first year under coach Kimes Gilbert.
In two games this season, Chisholm is averaging 10 points per game, after being held scoreless against Fairview in the opener.
Defensively, the Longhorns are surrendering 29.5 per game, 42 coming against Fairview.
The win, which some could consider an upset given last year’s records, was a big one for the Longhorns.
“It was good for the kids and community,” Gilbert said. “Kingfisher is always a tough opponent. I’m proud of our team and love seeing the work ethic pay off. Our kids and staff all did a great job last week.”
Despite the win, Chisholm still will look to improve.
"We strive to improve every day,” Gilbert said. It’s a new week and a new opportunity and we have to come ready to work each day at practice.”
One of those places to improve is the offense.
“Offensively, we have to be able to make some plays,” Gilbert said. “We made enough to be able to come out with the win, but we had some missed opportunities. We need to to be more consistent.”
On defense, Chisholm needs to continue what they are doing, Gilbert said.
“We need to continue to play sound,” he said. “Our guys have been flying around and playing well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.