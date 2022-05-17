Chisholm landed three players on the recently released All District 3A-1 baseball team.

Honored were Grant Biggers, Nick Deterding and Bryce Patton, who helped lead the Longhorns to a 10-4 district and a 20-13 overall record.

Alva landed three players — Kaden Slater, Austin Reed and Kelton O’Neil — while Hennessey had two: Sebastian Gonzales and Jakob Johns.

Others named to the team were:

OCS — Gage Gilchrist, Tristan Biggs, Jackson Hill, Corbin Kwan

Crossings Christian — Drew Wood, Drew Taylor, Silas Ward, Preston Mahen

Newkirk — Dayton Mayse

Blackwell — Lane Decker

Millwood — Cameron Carter

