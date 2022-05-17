Chisholm landed three players on the recently released All District 3A-1 baseball team.
Honored were Grant Biggers, Nick Deterding and Bryce Patton, who helped lead the Longhorns to a 10-4 district and a 20-13 overall record.
Alva landed three players — Kaden Slater, Austin Reed and Kelton O’Neil — while Hennessey had two: Sebastian Gonzales and Jakob Johns.
Others named to the team were:
OCS — Gage Gilchrist, Tristan Biggs, Jackson Hill, Corbin Kwan
Crossings Christian — Drew Wood, Drew Taylor, Silas Ward, Preston Mahen
Newkirk — Dayton Mayse
Blackwell — Lane Decker
Millwood — Cameron Carter
