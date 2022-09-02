Enid News & Eagle
Chisholm opens the season welcoming a tough test in third-ranked Fairview, while OBA, Pioneer and Waukomis go on the road.
No. 3 Fairview (1-0)
at Chisholm (0-0)
Fairview will travel to face Chisholm as the Longhorns open the Kimes Gilbert era at home. In week one, third-ranked Fairview bested Hobart 49-2. After going 0-10 a season ago, Chisholm is looking to Gilbert to turn things around.
“Obviously they had some struggles last year,” Gilbert said of the 2021 squad. “Since I’ve been here, we have worked on getting the kids to buy in and get excited. They did a good job this summer and have been showing progress.”
The hard work in the summer also transitioned to hard work during fall camp.
“Our coaches and kids have been working hard,” Gilbert said. “We are excited for this week.”
After the opener, the Longhorns will be on the road for three straight home games before returning to play Millwood on Sept. 30. Jackson Caddell is expected to start at quarterback as Gilbert runs out of the spread on offense. On defense, Chisholm plans to use a 3-4 base package.
OBA (1-0) at Southwest Covenant (0-0)
OBA will travel to Southwest Covenant a week after a resounding 42-0 win over Davenport as the Trojans begin life in Class B after being an independent last season.
OBA QB Bodie Boydstun, one of the News & Eagle’s players of the week, only had three incompletions in the win. The trip south for OBA is the kickoff to SW Covenant’s 2022 season after going to the playoffs in 2021.
The trip for OBA is the first of three weeks of road games followed by a bye week.
Pioneer (0-1)
at Laverne (1-0)
A week after losing the season opener, 20-6 to perennial power Shattuck, August Overstreet’s Pioneer squad travels to take on another class B power in Laverne.
“It’s a great measurement of your team when you play traditionally good football programs,” Overstreet said. “You get to see holes in your team that you might not get to see with other teams and you need to address it before district play begins.”
One bright spot for Overstreet is the play of running back Caden Humphries, another of the News & Eagle’s player of the week selections. Humphries ran for 124 yards and the Mustangs’ lone score against Shattuck.
“Caden has grown into a strong leader,” Overstreet said. “His play against Shattuck was all we could ask of him. He made big plays for us and I wish we could have finished more of them.”
Waukomis (0-0) at Buffalo 0-0)
Rustin Donaldson will be well familiar with his opponent when he makes his debut as Waukomis’ football coach when the Chiefs visit Buffalo for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
Donaldson coached against longtime Bison coach Dusty Yauk while at Sharon-Mutual. Ryan Nelson, Donaldson’s defensive coordinator at S-M, holds the same position with Buffalo.
“I think we’re ready to play,’’ said Donaldson, whose team is trying to break an 11-game losing streak over two seasons. “We’re tired of hitting each other. We have gotten a lot better from our first to our second scrimmage. We were able to fix some things.’’
Buffalo (3-6 last season) is led by quarterback Camden Yauk, who ran for 527 yards and threw for 746 last season. Fullback James Foster “is a big physical runner,’’ Donaldson said.
Dallas Ives, a dual threat, will be the Chiefs’ quarterback. He has picked up Donaldson’s offense well.
“He has the ability to get you out of a pickle with the things he can do with his legs,’’ Donaldson said.
Waukomis is trying to win its opener for the first time since 2017. They lead the 8-man series, 7-4 having won the last two meetings, 44-6 in 2014 and 66-20 in 2015.
“The key to week one is limiting turnovers and penalties,’’ Donaldson said. “We’ll see what we can do. The best thing is we survived two scrimmages without any major injuries. We’ll be at full strength. We’re looking forward to it.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.