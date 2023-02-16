By Bruce Campbell
for the Enid News & Eagle
Chisholm’s girls and boys will be hosting Blackwell on Friday in a Class 3A district basketball tournament game. The girls tip off at 6, followed by the boys at 7:30.
The Lady Longhorns, 9-14, have lost three of their last four games. Blackwell, 10-12, is 4-2 over its last six games. Chisholm is 2-1 against the Lady Maroons beating Blackwell, 36-20 at the Frontier Tournament Jan. 8 and at Blackwell, 51-39. The Lady Maroons won at Chisholm, 42-39 on Dec. 16.
Chisholm senior Alice Watkins topped the 1,000-point career mark this season.
Chisholm’s boys, 11-12, have lost four straight. Blackwell, 8-14, is 5-1 over its last six games. The Longhorns won the three meetings this season — 67-31 at the Frontier Tournament, 61-42 at Chisholm and 47-44 at Blackwell.
Both teams will advance to the regional tournament.
The winners will play the Crooked Oak-Luther winners Feb. 23 in the winners bracket at Perry. The losers will face the Crooked Oak-Luther loser in the losers bracket.
