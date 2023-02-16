HSBB Chisholm Vici

Chisholm’s Alice Watkins puts up a shot over against Vici’s Hannah Nance during the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival Jan. 27 at the Stride Bank Center. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

By Bruce Campbell

for the Enid News & Eagle

Chisholm’s girls and boys will be hosting Blackwell on Friday in a Class 3A district basketball tournament game. The girls tip off at 6, followed by the boys at 7:30.

The Lady Longhorns, 9-14, have lost three of their last four games. Blackwell, 10-12, is 4-2 over its last six games. Chisholm is 2-1 against the Lady Maroons beating Blackwell, 36-20 at the Frontier Tournament Jan. 8 and at Blackwell, 51-39. The Lady Maroons won at Chisholm, 42-39 on Dec. 16.

Chisholm senior Alice Watkins topped the 1,000-point career mark this season.

Chisholm’s boys, 11-12, have lost four straight. Blackwell, 8-14, is 5-1 over its last six games. The Longhorns won the three meetings this season — 67-31 at the Frontier Tournament, 61-42 at Chisholm and 47-44 at Blackwell.

Both teams will advance to the regional tournament.

The winners will play the Crooked Oak-Luther winners Feb. 23 in the winners bracket at Perry. The losers will face the Crooked Oak-Luther loser in the losers bracket.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you