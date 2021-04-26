HENNESSEY -- Chisholm's boys golf team qualified for regionals after finishing fifth at Turkey Creek Golf Course on a damp and windy day on Monday.
The Longhorns were led by an 81 from Cody Cross. Ryan Reilly (89), Holton Miller (93), Web Bullard (94) and John Sheppard (99) rounded out the top-five for Chisholm.
Chisholm head coach Rhonda Robinette said she didn't feel like the team played its best, particularly around the greens.
"They did drive pretty well and got to the green pretty well," Robinette said. "But the chipping and putting was probably what got them."
The team had to play in wet conditions with several holes holding standing water in some of the fairways according to Robinette. On top of that, the Longhorns battled through a windy day that made many shots play up to two-clubs longer.
"It plays pretty good, it's not really tough compared to some," She said. "There's tree trouble, a little bit of water and just the wind. Sometimes it was a two-club wind and we didn't prepare for that."
