Alice Watkins scored a career high 33 points as the Chisholm girls broke a four-game losing streak by beating Hoops for Christ, 49-39 in the Lady Longhorns’ Senior Night Monday night at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
Web Bullard, in his final home game, scored 13 of his 22 points in the final period, but it wasn’t enough for the Longhorns in a 45-43 loss to the Warriors. Chisholm was only eight of 21 from the foul line.
Watkins was the center point for a new offense Chisholm coach Tana Gragg put in for the playoffs. She hit four threes and was effective around the rim. She was nine of 10 from the foul line. The Lady Longhorns will take an 8-15 record into a 2A district playoff game at Washington Saturday.
“I prayed before the game and that was the thing tonight,” Watkins said. “My teammates did a good job getting me the ball. Our ball movement was better than it’s been all year. I had more confidence with the ball tonight.”
“We put in an offense with a double low and a two-guard front,” Gragg said. “We wanted to let her (Watkins) find holes and gaps and see how the defense was going to play it. She did a very good job.”
The boys game went down to the final buzzer. Bullard missed two free throws — the last intentionally — with three seconds left. The ball was out on HFC but Issac Wooten blocked the inbounds pass to preserve the win.
“If we shot the ball better from the free throw line, it could have been a different outcome,” said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “It is what it is. The kids have worked on that. Sometimes it just doesn’t go in the hole.”
Chisholm was down by as many as nine (37-28) and cut it to one, 44-43 after a Bullard free throw with 12 seconds left. A Noah Kemp free throw made it 45-43 with 12.6 seconds left.
It was the sixth straight loss for the Longhorns, now 7-16. Bryce Patton had 10 points.
“We did some good things down the stretch,” Hibler said. “We executed a lot of things well. The big thing now is everybody is 0-0. We’re looking forward to the playoffs.”
